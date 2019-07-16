WOOSTER — Jim and Janet (Hahn) Kasserman, 7046 N. Geyers Chapel Road, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Friday, July 19. The Rev. Virgil Gerig officiated the wedding on July 19, 1959 at Oak Grove Mennonite Church in Smithville.



They were high school sweethearts and graduated from Smithville High School.



They are the parents of four daughters. Their family includes: Jill and Roger Sponseller of Howard, Jenny and Danny Fought of Wooster, Julie and Frank Besancon of Smithville and Joy and Mark Chambers of Seville. They have 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Mr. and Mrs. Kasserman are self-employed grain farmers. Mr. Kasserman is a crop insurance adjuster. Mrs. Kasserman is a homemaker.



They are active members of Church of the Cross and enjoy spending time with their family and friends. They are avid Cleveland sports fans and enjoy attending sporting events.



The immediate family celebrated the occasion with a dinner.