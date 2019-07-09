ORRVILLE — William H. and Shirley M. Burky Sr., East Sassafras Street, will celebrate their 65th anniversary on July 16. William Burky and Shirley Clemens were married in Newcomerstown on July 16, 1954, by the Rev. Charles Foust at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.



They are parents of Martyne (Charles) Back of Orrville, Barbara Burky of Dalton, William (Cristina) Burky Jr. of Burbank and Thomas (Fiona) Burky of Huntersville, North Carolina. They have four grandsons.



Mr. Burky retired from American Augers Inc. as an equipment designer and is an engineering consultant. Mrs. Burky is a homemaker.



The couple enjoy spending time with family and friends, reading, and computer networking. A dinner with family members is planned.