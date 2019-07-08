MILLERSBURG — The total amount in new Holmes County Education Foundation (HCEF) scholarship awards given this year is $168,800 for the 2019-2020 academic year. Additionally, $315,650 was available to renewing scholarship recipients.
Award amounts vary according to need and are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Applications for the 2020-21 academic year will be available on the Foundation’s website (www.hcef.net) beginning Jan. 6, 2020. The deadline for submission of new scholarship applications is April 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. The deadline for submission of renewal scholarship applications is March 27, 2020 at midnight.
The Holmes County Education Foundation has selected the following first-year (not renewing) applicants to receive various scholarships. The recipients and their scholarship awards are as follows:
Kasey Ackert: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Braden Allen: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, *Bigelow United Methodist Church Scholarship, and *Kimberly A. Stalnaker Scholarship (Funded by Weaver Leather)
Emily Anderson: The Key Foundation Endowed Scholarship, Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship, Marcia L. Stutzman Memorial Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Halleigh Anderson: The Dr. Owen & Mildred Patterson Scholarship, Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship, and *Holmes County OSU Alumni Scholarship
Sarah Anderson: The Jennifer Bird Duff Memorial Scholarship, Fred & Ollie Hoffman Scholarship, and Millersburg Rotary Club Scholarship
Mark Biltz: *The Hummel Group Scholarship
Charolette Brown: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship
Kiersten Brown: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship
Kimberly Brown: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Bridger Cline: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship
Whitney Conn: The Cary Scholarship and Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship
Hayley Davis: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Dye: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Spirit West Holmes Scholarship, and *Kaufman Realty & Auction Scholarship
Lisa Elliott: The Master’s Service Scholarship and Holmes County Ministerial Association Scholarship
Paige Emick: The Jennifer M. Jones Memorial Scholarship, Killbuck Area Scholarship, and Bruce & Janet Mann Scholarship
Taylor Feikert: The Holmes County Farm Bureau Larry Lee Lang Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Allison Franks: The Rodhe Family Scholarship, Blair Slutz Memorial Education Scholarship, Roy & Dorothy Stallman Memorial Scholarship, and *Holmesville American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
Sarah Friedrich: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Garrett Gallion: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and Carol Hawkins Maurer Nursing Scholarship
Colista Gamertsfelder: The Heinbuch Memorial Scholarship, John W. & Geneva Schuler Scholarship, *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Gerber: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Evan Gilt: The Darb & Tootzi Snyder Family Scholarship
Kohlston Grosjean: The Ami Breitenbucher Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Kori Gutheridge: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Karley Halloran: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Grady Hay: The Donald C. Egger Memorial Scholarship, Carl & Florence Maurer Scholarship, and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship
Noah Hendrix: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Jasmine Hershey: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship
Luke Hochstetler: The Maxine Waltman Memorial Scholarship
Gavin Hoover: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship
Faith Hostettler: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Madeline Hostettler: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Weber Girls Scholarship
Declan Howell: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Helen Logsdon Scholarship, and Spirit Hiland Scholarship
Abbie Hoxworth: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Troyer Cheese West Holmes Scholarship
John Hughes: The Ralph B. & Alta M. Dickersheet Scholarship, Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, and Warren McCulloch Memorial Scholarship
Tyra Hunter: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Holmes County Bar Association Scholarship
Anna Irwin: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, Keith Nowels Memorial Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Laura Irwin: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Bethany Kula: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship
Alec Landon: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship
Stephanie Large: The Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship
Keaton Macaulay: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Lindsey Mast: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
David McMillen: The Raymond J. & Louella F. Patterson Scholarship for Teachers
Mariah McVicker: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship
Alivia Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Andrew Miller: The Ralph B. & Alta M. Dickersheet Scholarship and Don & Oneta ("Grandma") Way Memorial Scholarship
Hailey Miller: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and *Holmes County Bar Association Scholarship
Joseph Miller: The R. Dean & Jean A. Smith Scholarship
Kelsey Miller: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship
Kennady Miller: The Maxine Waltman Memorial Scholarship
Kody Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship, Graven Family Nursing Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and Robert & Della Ramseyer Scholarship
Mariah Miller: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Julius & Helen Grassbaugh Scholarship
Maya Miller: The Heinbuch Memorial Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Shana Miller: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, Judson & Beverly Schuler Scholarship, and *Frances Brundige Scholarship
Erin Norman: The Melanie A. Gehm Memorial Scholarship, Patricia M. Morganti Memorial Scholarship, William H. Patten III Memorial Scholarship, and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Ryan O’Donnell: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Holmes Family Medicine Scholarship
Cale Ogi: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and *Commercial & Savings Bank Scholarship
Elisabeth Patterson: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Marlea Phillips: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship
Carson Pritt: The Lilian Grace Edna Duncan Scholarship and Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship
Danielle Roll: The Sauerbrey Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Schmucker: The McNutt Scholarship
Aleah Schrock: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Gabriella Sherman: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Gracie Shreve: The Herbert & Corrinne Drushell Scholarship, Paul & Esther Haudenschild Memorial Music Scholarship, Paul & Elizabeth Young Memorial Music Scholarship, Helen R. Youngs Music Scholarship, and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Evan Snyder: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship
Marissa Somers: The Harold (H.T.) & Louise Blum Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and MMF Scholarship
Ella Sprang: The John Bock, M.D. Scholarship
Madison Starner: The Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Lori Troyer: *The Scenic Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Scholarship
Melissa Vecchio: The Robert & Elsie Galley Memorial Scholarship and Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship
Alexander Ventura: The Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship and Thomas Layman Memorial Scholarship
Kerri Wagner: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Holmes Family Medicine Scholarship
Regan Wilcox: The Aimee Frenette-Rickly Memorial Scholarship and *Millersburg Lions Club Scholarship
Jessica Yabroff: The [Anonymous Donors] Achievement Scholarship and *Purdy Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Yoder: The Christmas Cookie Tour Hospitality Scholarship, Holmes County Education Foundation Scholarship, and *Troyer Cheese Hiland Scholarship
* Denotes scholarships that the Holmes County Education Foundation does not administer, but which the HCEF selection committee determines.
**Amount does not include awards from scholarships where HCEF is not the administrator.