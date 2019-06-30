



We had a technician from our TV satellite company out for the second time in two weeks. We were getting more notices on the bottom of the screen something was wrong with the satellite again on some channels and, even worse, a lot of channels we could not get at all.



It was a different guy this time and it was not raining. He climbed up on the roof and checked our reception with some little device. He said the bracket that held the dish was loose so he tightened that. But, his diagnosis was basically the same as the first guy. It is the tall trees in our backyard that are interfering with the signal.



So, the ultimate solution is to switch companies and get cable. The satellite guy agreed. Now it is just a matter of doing it. The new company advertises it will buy out our old contract since we still have eight months to go on it.



I just hate the thought of making a change. This means to save money we should also bundle our phone and internet at the same time which will require us to have a new phone number and email address.



We didn’t watch TV over the weekend because we had house guests. Ann and Larry Rocco, our next door neighbors from Del Webb in South Carolina finally made it up the mountain to see us.



They are Irish so we invited our Irish neighbors, Anne and Richard Connelly from across the street, over for dessert on Saturday night so they could meet. We figured they would have a lot in common since they have both traveled back to Ireland numerous times.



I had already made a lemonade ice cream pie for the event, but Anne Connelly insisted on making two Irish desserts. She brought a two-layer sponge cake with raspberry jam and whipped cream between the layers and an Irish raisin soda bread with orange marmalade.



The two couples had a good visit comparing where they were originally from in Ireland and the places they liked to visit when they went back.



As local tour guides, on Friday night we took the Roccos to the top of White Oak Mountain to see the view. That was after we asked if either of them got car sick. Ann covered her eyes and shrieked a few times because of the heights, but neither of them got sick.



On Saturday morning we took them to breakfast at Southern Manners, our Mennonite restaurant downtown. Then we drove through the beautiful horse farm country so they could see how we get from one small town to another without having to encounter Interstate traffic, or a lot of people.



We ended up at the Tryon International Equestrian Center where we watched some of the riders qualifying for an event that was to be held on Sunday. There were riders of all ages and sizes on their beautiful horses.



Most of the time was spent in our back porch watching our wildlife. The deer cooperated by showing up from time to time. The birds and squirrels were entertaining as well as the chipmunks. The Man of the House is training a couple of the cute little guys to come into the house to get their food.



If a squirrel tries to come in he shoots it with his squirt gun. It is lots of fun.