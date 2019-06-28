Decades ago, two reclining lion statues were stolen from in front of a residence on Pittsburgh Avenue. Although the incident made national news, the stolen lions were never recovered.



The nearly life-size cast iron lions used to rest on stone slabs and guarded the landing leading to the home’s elevated front yard. In addition, there used to be two marble statues of the Grecian goddess Psyche outside in front.



At one time the beautiful home — which is still standing — was the residence of Lemuel Jeffries, editor of the Wayne County Democrat newspaper back in the late 1800s.



"Lemuel fought at the Battle of Gettysburg," explained local historian and attorney Jeff Musselman. "The historical society has a number of his artifacts, including his rifle with his name carved into the stock. After being wounded he happened to be in Washington in April of 1865 when President Lincoln was assassinated and he served on the president’s funeral honor guard — standing guard over the president’s casket while the public viewed the body. He always considered that to be one of the great honors of his life."



After serving in the war, Lemuel returned to Wooster and became a newspaper publisher and editor. He was a key figure in the Wayne County Democratic Party, serving as the mayor of Wooster for five successive terms.



Sixty years ago, The Daily Record reprinted the following comments about Lemuel by the paper’s publisher E.C. Dix: "Lem was a character all by himself. He knew everybody so well that he could sit down and scribble off the family history of just about everybody in town like no body's business.



"He was as inoffensive as possible and a good judge of human nature. Fines were not big in those days and his favorite fine as mayor was $2 and costs. He made the fine so often he could say it in one syllable — ‘Tooncosts.’ As my memory clicks, Mayor Lem got the costs. The salary was not too big and his sister came around every few days and kept his books."



In a history of Little Italy, compiled by John Ulbright for the 2008 walking tour of Wooster’s Italian community, Ulbright stated that Lemuel’s father, John Parsons Jeffries, was a well-known and highly respected attorney who built the Gothic Revival-style home on the east side of town between 1842 and 1847 on land he had purchased from his good friend, Ephraim Quinby Jr. At that time Pittsburgh Avenue was a very fashionable street on the outskirts of town.



… And all that jazz



Bet you didn't know there used to be a nightclub located in the southwest corner of Wooster’s square where members of the local black community used to gather on Friday and Saturday nights to dance and listen to music.



I’ve been told that at one time jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald and legendary band leader Cab Calloway came to Wooster to visit Carter’s Nightclub.



Did you know that years ago there was a Rhythm Room in the basement of the old Wayne County National Bank building? It’s been said Monday nights were reserved for black students, Wednesday nights for white students.



FYI



The first passenger elevator in use in Wooster is undocumented. However, the Clark building (where today’s Broken Rocks is located) contained a hand-operated model patented by the Marshall Elevator Co. of Pittsburgh in 1878.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.