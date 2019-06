Allen and Verna Witmer of Ashland announce the birth of a daughter, Lucinda M. Witmer, born June 20, 2019 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



The baby weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.



Grandparents are Ernest and Wilma Witmer of Shiloh, and Nelson and Esther Martin of Greenwich.