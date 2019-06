WOOSTER — Pat and Bill Miller of Wooster celebrated their 62nd anniversary June 22. They were married in 1957.



They have two children, a daughter, Mary of Wooster and a son, Tom, who died in 2014. They have a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.



Mr. Miller retired from Rubbermaid after 39 years of service. The couple have enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada over the years.



They will celebrate with family.