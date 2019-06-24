Over 40 years ago when my folks, my brother and I moved down to a little town near Danville, we all got busy building my parent’s house. For over five years we turned a nondescript country ghetto house into a 14-room home that is beautiful. Many of you already know what we would do next, we planted our gardens. One of my favorite memories while I lived near my folks was the raspberry patch.



From what my dad told me was that you may find some canes related to his patch all over that area. My dad, for as long as I can remember, enjoyed helping other people find their way into the garden and enjoy raising their own food for themselves. I was in church recently and a good friend came up to me and asked me a question — he also has been a reader of our column for some time. It seems that this raspberry patch has been located in this same site for some time. My friend’s raspberry patch was in full sun not far from a field, and when I looked at this spot it reminded me of my parent’s old raspberry patch. Mostly, I think the rain and humidity has caused most of the problems we have in our gardens this year.



I saw brown spots on the leaves and some of the young leaves were yellow or chlorotic. The cane that I saw was, for the most part, healthy and I did not see many other challenges. The scientific name for Raspberry Leaf Spot is Sphaerulina rubi, but with the chlorosis we may also have an iron deficiency.



Plants have been my passion for some time now, and a happy plant is a healthy and productive plant. In nature you will discover briars or thickets at the edge of forests that are in a protected area or near the bottom of valleys near a creek. Open plantings like my friend’s patch may have some extra stresses. As you may be able to guess, the soil should also be slightly acidic, more organic, not much clay or water-logging and in a protected area since the new shoots are brittle. This is for my friend — you should definitely use alpaca manure. You should use some alpaca manure early and then again at the end of the season. Raspberries do not like wet feet, so this has been a hard season for raspberries.



Raspberries reproduce greatly, so you need to spread compost of some sort annually. I like my meals regularly and if you don’t feed me, you will find out that I don’t do so well — ask my wife. Raspberries are heavy feeders and will struggle when they get overwhelmed with weeds. That happened to my dad’s patch and once he took care of the weeds the raspberries came back for a good harvest.



There are a number of solutions to weed problems in raspberry patches and Dad solved the challenge with plastic mulch. I have discovered that the plastic breaks down in the ultraviolet light and makes a serious mess. Orchard cover crops like a wide variety of clovers will battle well against most weeds if you reseed your raspberry patch annually after the first season and provide a nitrogen boost.



The clovers also attract bees. If you have a little more time, you can break up the soil with some of those icicle radishes or winter rye planted in the fall. This summer you could mix up Sorghum-Sudangrass with some cowpeas to get a patch that will kill weeds like crabgrass, fight nematodes and other diseases while adding a nitrogen boost.



A full year with weed killing cover crops may control most of your weeds, provide enough soil break-up and may bring enough bees into your raspberry patch to give you enough raspberries to keep you happy. I would alternate cover crops and a good double- ground mulch between rows so you could get into your raspberries. After you harvest all your raspberries make sure you clean out all of the old cane and leaves and cover over the bed as best you can. This disease can winter in the leaf debris and on the soil.



I love this time of the year for all the flowers. My oak-leaf hydrangea is starting, yellow loose strife is in bloom, coreopsis zargreb and more. If you have any questions that need some answers in your garden, send me an email at ewlarson546@yahoo.com . When you ask me questions and I’m able to help you, it makes me feel pretty good. If you want to comment on my column I have provided an opportunity on my blog www.ohealthyfoodcoop.org. Thank you.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.