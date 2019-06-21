This year's Kiwanis College Scholarship recipients, pictured here with Kiwanis President, Mike Reynolds are from the left, Nicole Weber from Loudonville High School, Olivia MacQueen from Loudonville High School, Molly Moffett from Hillsdale High School, and not pictured: Natalie Miller from Ashland High School.







Ashland Kiwanis supports the Dale Roy Summer Camp every year through its Virtual Peanut Days fundraiser. Peanut Day Chair, Becky Thoma, presented Shannon Lange, Dale Roy Director of Education, with this year's contribution for summer camp.