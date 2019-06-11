SMITHVILLE — David C. and Mary L. Martin of Smithville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 7. David Martin and Mary L. Metsker were married in 1969 in Stow.



They are the parents of Steve and Michelle (Martin) Wilson of Naperville, Illinois and Brian and Ann (Matin) Yap of Alameda, Calif. They have four grandchildren.



Lt. Col. David C. Martin retired from the USAF after 33 years of service and then continued to work for USCG for 10 years. David has a master of criminal justice degree from MSU. Mary worked as a sociologist, educator and artist. She also volunteered and worked for the American Red Cross including disaster relief efforts. Mary has a bachelor of sociology degree from UMD. David and Mary now own and run Martin’s Miniature Marketplace, a small family business designing and making hand-crafted miniatures and display cases. They are OSU Master Gardeners who enjoy volunteering, creating, traveling and sharing their time and love with their family and friends.



David and Mary are traveling to New Jersey to visit Craftsman designer Gustav Strickley’s 20th century estate.