Forest Post No. 67 Ladies Auxiliary



The regular meeting of Ladies Auxiliary of Shreve Forest Post No. 67 was held May 14 at the Post Home with two visitors present.



In old business, it was noted six members attended County Council on April 16 in Doylestown.



The planning committee for the Gold Star Luncheon met and approved the menu for the May 21 banquet.



Poppy chairman Jane Bilek requested volunteers for Poppy Sales and members signed up for two-hour shifts at Schecks IGA.



Bilek also will clean and plant the Gold Star Memorial on Market Street in front of Shreve Elementary School.



Nominating committee presented its slate of officers: President Janet Pennell; First Vice President Sue Akin, Second Vice President Jane Bilek; Treasurer Ruth Cripe, Secretary Becky Windsor and Chaplain Shelia Ellis. All were accepted and will be installed at the June meeting.



Jason Winkleman will present a program on Flag Etiquette at the Post Home Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m. Bag lunches will be available for purchase.



Next meeting will be June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home.



Wooster Emblem Club



Wooster Emblem Club No. 374 met May 28 at the Wooster Elks Lodge with Keri Merickel presiding.



Correspondence included a check from Funds 2 Orgs for completion of the shoe drive; thank you notes from various organizations for donations, coupons for military families and the Village Network students for sponsoring the Whiz Bang Science Show.



Americanism Committee reported members cleaned the flower beds at Hilltop Villa, clipped 6,200 coupons for military families; gave carnations and small flags to residents at Danbury Senior Living on Mother’s Day and read a poem about mothers; put five flags at Hilltop Villa and placed a garland around the Wayne County Veterans Memorial. Pat Hartel presented facts about the Statue of Liberty. The club voted to provide two flag poles, stands and an Ohio flag for the Wayne County Juvenile Court. Members assisted with placing flags on veteran graves at Wooster Cemetery.,



Community Service gave its annual report and asked for volunteers to assist with the blood drive at the Elks Lodge June 11. Pat Gerber presented a poem on addiction and how it takes over a life.



Delegates were elected for the 78th annual convention of the Ohio State Association of Emblem Clubs in Wooster June 21-23. Merickel thanked everyone for the installation May 18. Thanks went to the Davidhizers for providing the truck and trailer for the Memorial Day Parade. Emblem Club handed out 2,000 flags along the parade route.



Next meeting will be June 25 at 7 p.m.



Euchre Tournament Results



Results for the May 17 Euchre tournament were:



Anna Horton, Betty Leppert, 108; Joyce Resalete, Paul Mosley, 101, Julie Coon, Ginny Bucksar, 100; Richard Stefanko, Sally Skidmore, 98; Frank Heaten, Tonya Hampton, 97, Carol Christian, Sharidon Halliwell, 94; Don Semon, Alberta Sayers, 94; Fred Wade, Kathryn Wade, 94; Roger Heimberger, Carol Wilson, 94; Herb Phillips, Barb Dougherty, 92; Frank Tate, Chuck Messer, 92; Ray Rodhe, Don West, 92.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score after nine rounds of bridge on May 31 was 36. Pairs above average were: 43, Tid Besancon, Ann Baumgartner; 41.50, Judi Mitten, Pete Bowen; 40, Gwen Gerber, Gloria Scott; 39, Amanda Roller, Gale Metsker.