Any local area youth who has completed third grade up to age 13 is eligible to attend this year’s Ashland County 4-H Junior Camp, which will be held July 5 - 9 at 4-H Camp Ohio in northern Licking County. Children do not need to be enrolled in a 4-H club to attend.



4-H Camp is five days and four nights of swimming, zipping, crafts, nature activities, archery, special programs, science and cooking activities, dancing and lots of fun. Cost for the camp is $200, which includes all meals, snacks, insurance, a camp T-shirt and all supplies. Anyone registering before June 14 can take $10 off the cost for a total of $190.



Over 30 adult and teen staff members have been training and preparing for camp since February. Camp counselors are required to have a minimum of 24 hours of training in preparation for their duties at camp. This year’s theme is "Decades of Fun."



Registration forms are available at the Ohio State University Extension, Ashland County office or online at https://ashland.osu.edu and are due by June 20. Please contact Kathy Blackford at 419-281-8242 or blackford.10@osu.edu for more information about the camp or how to apply.