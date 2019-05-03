Garrison inducted into Marietta College's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa



Marietta College's Shannon Garrison of West Salem was recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's most prestigious academic honor society.



Garrison is a graduate of Northwestern High School and will earn a degree in Health Science during Marietta College's Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 5.



To be considered for election to membership, a student must be of good character and must have achieved a scholastic record of outstanding excellence in a broad program of studies, the major part of which must lie within the area known as the liberal arts and sciences.



Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. It is the oldest national academic honor society in the United States. The Gamma of Ohio chapter at Marietta College was established in 1860; it was the third chapter in Ohio and the 16th in the nation.



The criteria for consideration for election to Phi Beta Kappa are as follows: The student must take at least 60 hours of work in residence at Marietta College. The student must achieve a grade point average sufficient for graduation with honors (3.5 or better) and must graduate in the upper 10th of the class. Because election to Phi Beta Kappa emphasizes breadth and depth of scholarship, the student's record must display evidence of both.



Haring presented research at the UK Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars



The University of Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences and the STEMCats Living Learning Program congratulate Sydney Haring of Mansfield, for presenting research at the Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars in the Spring 2019 semester. As part of the STEMCats BIO 199 research lab, Sydney conducted scientific research alongside a faculty mentor. Sydney presented findings at the showcase in the form of a scientific poster titled, The Bromodomain Inhibitor JQ1 Blocks Axolotl Tail Regeneration .



