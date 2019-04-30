Mark Rafeld, director of Ashland County Emergency Management, updated the group on the Lions Alert Program at their meeting on April 23. He encouraged Lions to volunteer in local emergency situations, such as natural disasters like floods or tornados or fires. Clubs may set up their own Alert Teams, with training provided by Rafeld. Volunteer opportunities include setting up a canteen, assisting with debris clean up or accepting and distributing donations. Rafeld is a member of the Ashland Noon Lions and will be serving as Zone Chairman for the newly formed Zone 7.



The club received thanks for their donation to the Ashland Bookcase Project which provided bookcases and books to 60 youth on April 28 at the Ashland-West Holmes Career Center.



It was noted that the Lions fish fry served over 150 dinners during Ladies Night Out when ladies' meals were half price. Breakfast was cooked and served to nearly 60 Mansfield Plumbing retirees on April 24. The Lions held their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20, distributing over 3,000 candy filled plastic eggs and awarding 12 prizes to each of five age groups. They wish to thank all those non-members who assisted, also the Loudonville police who helped with safety concerns. The first chicken barbecue of the season will be in Central Park on May 25.



Lions decided to once again sell funnel cakes at Malabar Heritage Days during the weekend of Sept. 28-29, although that is the weekend before the Loudonville Fair where they will be serving food all week. The club would welcome any volunteers from the community to help with these projects as a lot of manpower is needed. Workers are needed to cook, serve, clean, and set up and tear down.



School Superintendent Catherine Puster has asked for Lions help with a cookout planned at the high school on May 13 for the Redbird Resilience group for 125 members of the Drug Free Club. The club will loan its grill and help cook the food.



Anyone interested in joining the Lions to help serve the community and have fun and fellowship may call 419-994-4356.



The Lions hanging flower basket sale ended April 24 and baskets may be picked up at Richardson's Greenhouse. Proceeds will go to the Scholarship Fund.



At this meeting the Lions agreed to help pay for two recipients of eye glasses and exams.