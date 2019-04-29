Friends of the Library Meeting



Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m.



Robert Miller will present the program, History Meets Hollywood. This meeting is open to all.



Pinterest Power



Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. or Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m.



Each month adult will craft, cook or learn something new found on Pinterest. Class size for each session is limited to 12 and sign up is required. This month we will make natural lip balm. If you would like to tint yours, bring an old lipstick color with you.



Canning Basics



Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.



Have you ever wanted to learn more about different types of food preservation? If you answered yes, then you will want to attend this series of programs by Kate Shumaker, OSU Extension, Holmes County. In this class you will learn the basics of water bath and pressure canning foods. We will have refreshments and prizes.



Annual Plant Swap



Thursday, May 16-Saturday, May 18 in the cafe´



Do you need to clean out your garden beds? Want to share or find new plants? Bring in your unwanted plants in pots, bags or boxes with identification tags. Just looking for something new to add to your garden? This will be the place to find it. Stop in often to see what’s new, because the selection changes constantly. Don’t forget to sign up for our prize drawing each time you come in! You can start bringing in plants on Wednesday afternoon if you like.



Adult Book Discussion



Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m.



This month’s book is "First Mothers: The Women Who Shaped the Presidents" by Bonnie Angelo. This book can be picked up at the circulation desk. New members are always welcome, so come and enjoy coffee, snacks and lively conversation.



Summer Reading Program 2019 A Universe of Stories



Runs May 31 to July 13



Transport yourself to a new galaxy with programs, prizes and reading fun that is out of this world. Babies to seniors can get fired up and join this year’s program. You can sign up for A Universe of Stories beginning May 31.