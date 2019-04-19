Holy Week Services



STERLING — Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Road, will present the last days of Christ in a live walk-through,of 10 scenes today (Good Friday) from 5:30-8 p.m. On Easter Sunday, the church will have a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. This will be followed by a breakfast. There will be Sunday school at 9 a.m., Worship at 10:15 and Easter Alive! Cantata at 6 p.m.



SMITHVILLE — Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St.: Good Friday service, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.



WOOSTER — The Wooster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 445 N. Bever St., is conducting two special Passion Week and Easter services. A Vespers service, "Like a Lamb to the Slaughter," will be held at 7 p.m. today (Good Friday). The Saturday morning "He Is Risen" worship service begins at 10 a m. Neil Jackson, from the Schantz Organ Company in Orrville, will be playing the church's 1922 Schantz organ which is the second oldest pipe organ built in Wayne County by the Schantz Organ Company. It is the oldest Schantz organ still in its original condition. Lunch will be served following the worship service.



WOOSTER — Oak Chapel United Methodist Church, 4203 W. Old Lincoln Way, will have its Early Easter Service beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 9 p.m. Sunday school and worship are at the regular times, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., respectively. For those who took the 40 Food Items During Lent Challenge, please take your items and place them in the narthex. Those who didn’t take the challenge but who would like to make donations for People to People Ministries are welcome to do so.



WOOSTER — The College of Wooster’s Mercury Brass will enhance the 10 a.m. Easter worship at Wooster United Methodist Church. There will be a Children’s Moment during worship, followed by the option for ages 4 through fifth-graders to attend their own Sunday school class. The nursery (birth-age 3) will be open as well. An egg hunt will be on the front lawn following worship (weather permitting) with a separate area for ages 3 and younger.



Register for grief support group



WOOSTER — St. Mary Parish of Wooster will begin its spring grief support group sessions Tuesday, April 23. The group will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. for six consecutive Tuesday evenings.



For information or to register, call 330-262-8276 or 330-601-0236. Registration is limited to 15 individuals.



Visit the Holy Land



WOOSTER — Visit the Holy Land Oct. 21-Nov. 2 with Pastor Bob Fetterhoff of Grace Church in Wooster. Walk the Footsteps of the New Testament and see Jerusalem, Athens, Corinth and Rome.



Cost is $7,999 from Cleveland and includes airfare, first class hotels, buffet breakfasts and dinners, taxes, and fees to all sites. Up to $300 in discounts apply for registrations before May 1.



For more information, call 330-465-7670 or email: rdfetterfhoff@woostergrace.org.



Sign up for dog obedience course



SMITHVILLE — A dog obedience course workshop will be held Thursdays, May 2-16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., in the Family Life Center. Allan Bauman, the author of "Paw-sitive" Dog Training, will be teaching. Cost is $85 and includes Allan’s Book, a $175 value. All proceeds go to the SUMC for Community Outreach Programs.



This is a special event and class registration is limited to 15 dogs. All family members are encouraged to participate. Once registration limits are reached there will be an opportunity for non-participating members to attend without dogs only for just $10. Payment is due at the time of registration and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.



Call 330- 669-2371, Monday through Friday for any questions concerning registration.



Smithville UMC Rummage Sale



SMITHVILLE — Smithville United Methodist Church will hold its annual rummage sale April 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the church, 243 N. Milton St. It takes place as part of the Smithville Yard Sales. The rummage sale will be open early, Friday, April 26, from 3-6 p.m., to coincide with the Walking Taco Fundraiser, from 4-6 p.m. in addition to the Saturday time. Boy Scouts Pack 73 will be serving a pancake and sausage breakfast in the church fellowship hall from 7-11 a.m.



Anybody living outside the village limits may set up spaces in the parking lot. Call the church office at 330-669-2371, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday if interested in securing some parking lot space, for a donation.



Holy Humor Sunday is April 28



SMITHVILLE — Holy Humor Sunday will be celebrated at Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., April 28 at 9:30 a.m. Holy Humor Sunday celebrates God’s best joke on an unbelieving world – the resurrection. There will be a special guest and the congregation will be worshipping Family Feud Style. This is a fun worship service for the whole family.



AU Choir in Wooster



WOOSTER — Ashland University Choir will kick off its spring tour with an evening performance at Oak Chapel United Methodist Church, 4203 W. Old Lincoln Way, Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; church is handicapped accessible.



Probate Court seeking ministers



WOOSTER — The Wayne County Probate Court is seeking licensed ministers who wish to assist the court in performing marriage ceremonies. Interested individuals should contact the court at 330-287-5575.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Mondays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.