Art of Gardening Club members and friends, Flower Gardeners of Ashland and Mohican Community Garden Club attended a presentation on gourd art by Rebecca Babcock of Bailey Lakes on April 3. The Art of Gardening Club welcomed 27 to the program which featured an extensive array of gourd handiwork.



On the craft show circuit for 33 years Babcock also has a farm in Lorain. "Gourds have been described as nature’s brightest gifts to mankind," Babcock noted. Before pottery and baskets they served as containers which is their most common use. Gourds contained dry foods as well as liquids.



Being naturally buoyant gourds function well as floats on nets (fishnets). Not only are gourds used for general decoration but for protective hats and helmets, instruments, rockers and baths for babies and even baby bottles, according to Babcock. Primitive cultures used them for medicinal ornaments. They also were put to use in religious ceremonies.



Babcock discussed planting, emphasizing that gourds like hot, dry weather. "You can mold them while growing," she said. "You want the stem to be brown when picking."



On the topic of tools, she has a professional woodburning unit. "As gourds start to dry, they get ugly." Babcock takes her time envisioning the final creation before coloring. "I do a lot of freehand work."



Art of Gardening Club will hold a short business meeting May 1. Members will carpool to Greenwich for an outing to Cliff’s Greenhouse followed by lunch at Beyond Measure Market.