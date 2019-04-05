Back in the 1830s, Wooster had two covered bridges. One of them crossed Killbuck Creek on the old Columbus Road. It was 114 feet long and was in use until about 1910. The other bridge was built across Apple Creek on Madison Avenue and was replaced in the early 1900s.



At the close of the Civil War, cisterns, wells and springs in Wooster were the only source of water because the town had no waterworks yet. And since there was no sewage system, toilet facilities were in the backyard, usually concealed by a grape arbor.



Except for gas lights on the square, streets in town were unlighted at night. Young men "seeing Nellie home" had to carry lanterns because there were few sidewalks and most of these were hazardous due to loose or broken boards.



While going through old newspaper clippings belonging to her husband’s family, Connie Barnard came across an article that told how the trolly line brought a social revolution to the rural areas.



The Interurban Era in Ohio had its beginnings in 1884 but it wasn’t until 1897 that the railway decided to extend its services from Medina to Wooster via Chippewa Lake, Seville and Creston.



"The cars," stated the article, "took the residents off the mud roads and opened new opportunities for travel and study. The plush seated cars brought a new dimension to social visits and made a day’s shopping in town a big affair. With the connecting lines, a trip to Cleveland, Ashland or Elyria was possible with only a few changes of cars. Even small children traveled on the line unaccompanied.



"At the peak of its activity, the Cleveland Southwestern ran a local every hour and limiteds every two hours. Baggage cars and freights ran around the clock.



The first cars on the Green Line were wooden and had fancy trim and gold lettering against their green paint. About 1915 the second generation of cars were put into use. These were mostly heavy steel-bodied Kuhlmans, 62 feet long and weighing 37 tons."



As the popularity of the automobile grew, the Green Line gradually began to lose money. In 1930 — in the midst of the depression — the company went into the hands of receivers. The big Kuhlmans were cut up for scrap but some of the older, lighter cars were sold to other Ohio lines and to individuals.



Ninety years ago the Wooster Daily Record profiled 13-year-old Dean Lucas of Congress who won the National Spelling Contest in 1927 in Washington, D.C. The newspaper called the Congress Centralized School student the "Lindbergh of Wayne County."



