LAKEVILLE — Florence Maurer will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, April 18.



She is the daughter of Charles and Ida Grace (Spreng) Dennis and was raised in the north Loudonville area, attending the Greentown school. She graduated from Loudonville High School in 1938 and Bliss Business School in Columbus.



She married Carl Maurer on April 22, 1944. Florence helped Carl farm and retired in 1986 as a cook for Lakeville School and West Holmes High School after 17 1/2 years.



She will be guest of honor at an open house on Sunday, April 14 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lakeville Fire House, 13979 Ohio 226, Lakeville 44638. It is requested that gifts be omitted.



Cards and well-wishes may be sent to her at 7915 Ohio 179, Lakeville 44638.