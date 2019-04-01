When I started designing beds and applying my knowledge to setting up the positions of plants in beds, one of my first designs included 23 pink azaleas to create a huge splash of color along Wolf Road in Bay Village.



They were still there not that long ago. Personally, I have found these plants to be particularly difficult to grow consistently.



One of the most beautiful displays of azaleas and rhododendrons that I have come across was at Schoepfle gardens in Birmingham, Ohio.



Otto Schoepfle a newspaper garden columnist tried to grow some pine trees as Christmas trees, which turned out to be about 20 or 30 acres.



From what I’ve been told, Schoepfle didn’t really like people cutting down his trees. So, he went into another idea for his pines.



Pine forests are the natural habitat for rhododendrons and azaleas, as you can see in the spring in the mountains in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.



Now, many years later you can go to this very old Christmas tree farm and discover these beautiful rhododendrons and azaleas.



Over the years there has been times when I worked in a variety of yards this week in the past.



I’ve noticed that one of my clients had azaleas that needed some help.



I also have noticed hollies, hydrangea and rhododendrons that were looking poorly, and here is what could be done for these plants.



This is a good time to try to help these ericaceous plants.



The standard thing that I tell any homeowner who has any of these plants is that they need to change the pH of the soil, because these plants are acid lovers.



This fertilizing process is something that you need to do every year for the plants to do well, of course after a soil check.



All of these plants had a yellow tinge to them, which means that they have a condition called chlorosis.



This homeowner had a rhododendron that was slightly yellow, the hollies were not the dark green lush shrub I knew, and the azaleas were thin and yellow.



Over 15 years ago, I came across a method of preserving ericaceous plants that is a more natural process for us in Ohio and all of our Ohio clays.



What you really have to do is change the nature of the soil.



How do you do that Eric? You are really getting out there in left field now!



I also enjoy azaleas, as a matter of fact I have two azaleas in my yard, of which have been in my yard for more than eight years.



Ten years ago, my pink azalea looked terrible, which I knew what was going on with the chlorosis, which was taking its toll.



Then I decided it was time to do something for my azaleas.



For the soil mix I combined pine needles, which I purchased as a bale, a peat muck soil and leaf compost in equal parts.



The azalea was removed from where I had planted it and made a 1 foot mound, out of this soil where it was located, and then transplanted the azalea back into the same spot only on top of the newly created mound of soil but the crown of the plant was level with the top of the mound.



My pink azalea recovered and has been beautiful for the past number of seasons.



From my own experience this changed the soil conditions enough that it saved this azalea.



At this moment, I have eight other ericaceous plants that I’m testing in the same way and all of them so far have been doing well.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.