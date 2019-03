Apple Creek United Methodist Church will hold its spring rummage sale Friday, March 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Come browse through a great variety of good, clean items like those being viewed by Maurine Cutting. A homemade lunch featuring soups, sandwiches and desserts will be available Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The church is at 269 W. Main St. (U.S. 250)