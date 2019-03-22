Friday

Mar 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The award winners have been announced for the Ashland University 2019 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition that will run through March 28 in the University’s Coburn Gallery.

This exhibition offers $1,000 in awards to student artists, including Best in Show, Bernini Award, Dean’s Award, People’s Choice Award and the AU Permanent Art Collection Award. The award winners were announced at the opening reception of the exhibition on March 14. The People’s Choice award will be announced on the Coburn Gallery’s Facebook page on March 26.

The outside juror for exhibition was Larry Schiemann. Schiemann was a longtime Ashland University Art Department faculty member and is currently the owner of Clayfields Pottery, specializing in works of stoneware and porcelain clay. Schiemann has exhibited nationally and has offered many ceramic workshops throughout his career. Schiemann is represented by galleries in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Schiemann accepted 98 entries of the 180 entries submitted.

Best in Show - $250

Tyreece Jones

Matthew 7:15

Charcoal drawing

Sponsored by the Department Art and Design and the Coburn Gallery

Honorable Mention Awards - $100

Sponsored by the Department Art and Design and the Coburn Gallery

Raven Roddy

The Female Gaze I

Pen /Ink Drawing

Fiona Donley

Intelligence

Digital painting

Tristan Peterman

A.N.T.

Found object sculpture

Bernini Award - $100

Hannah Osborn

Anxiety

Charcoal Drawing

Sponsored and selected by Dr. Wendy and Scott Schaller

College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Award - $200

Cameron Middis

Subtraction Cube

Steel Sculpture

Sponsored and selected by Ashland University Dean of College of Arts & Sciences Dr. Dawn Weber

AU Permanent Art Collection Award

Hannah Osborn

Life in Patchwork

Mixed Media Work on Paper

Destini Oler

Peace

Acrylic Painting

Sponsored and selected by Ashland University Permanent Art Collection - Matt Portner

Alumni "Wink" Award

Schuyler Kunkle

Silently Screaming

Found Object sculpture

The Alumni Award is selected and sponsored by 2012 alumnus Jennifer Winkler.

The Coburn Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on this exhibition, visit the gallery at www.ashland.edu/coburngallery, find us on Facebook or call 419.289.5652.