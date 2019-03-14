Thursday



March 14



MADE in Ashland- Downtown - Tour the pop up art throughout downtown during March, in preparation for the M.A.D.E. in Ashland, 2019 performance April 6. Artist locations can be found online at neosdancetheatre.org/madeinashland.



Elephant and Piggie Party - Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts and activities to celebrate Mo Willems’s books in a Elephant and Piggie-themed party at the Ashland Public Library at 11 a.m. The party is free to attend, but registration is required; call (419) 289-8188 or visit the online events calendar at ashland.lib.oh.us.



Juried Student Art Exhibit - The Ashland University Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition opens in the Coburn Gallery with a reception to be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This exhibition, which runs today through March 29, will offer $550 in awards to student artists, including Best in Show, Bernini Award, Dean’s Award, AU Permanent Collection Award and the People’s Choice Award. The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. this evening. The annual exhibition represents a culmination of student work from university art classes during the school year. It is an opportunity for art students to take their best artwork from the year, learn how to professionally present it for display and then receive feedback from an outside art professional.



Saturday



March 16



Spring Book Sale - The annual spring Friends of the Ashland Public Library book sale is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the bottom level. The prices for adult hardcover and paperbacks will be raised a quarter at the July sale. The library has thousands of books, including best sellers, fiction, large print, crafts, cookbooks, non-fiction, religious and inspirational, young adult and books for children of all ages, along with DVDs, music, magazines and audio books for sale. A bag sale ($2 in Friends room and $1 in Stockwell room) runs from 3-4 p.m. The bag sale prices will also be increasing for the July sale. The proceeds from the Friends’ sales are used to fund programs and purchases that may exceed the library’s regular budget, including the Summer Reading programming.



Just Hike It - Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa on a monthly trek through Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, and also do some photo journaling to document the seasonal changes at 10 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information, contact the Crawford Park District office at (419) 683-9000. Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their website at crawfordparkdistrict.org.



Small Pet Play Day - Bring your small furry friends to Pet Valu on East Main Street in Ashland from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a small pet play date. The Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center Animal Science Students will be here with a variety of other small pets. Bring your toughest small pet parenting questions. For more information, call (419) 496-0182.



Open House at Sauers Farm - Visit Sauers Farm at 260 Township Road 1601, Greenwich, for an open house from 5-6 p.m. to view the century barn, which is only available by appointment. Reservations are $2,000 per weekend to rent for any occasion. Weddings are very popular and can book one year in advance. Contracts and schedules will be available to reserve your event.



AYP Bowling Night - Join Ashland Young Professionals at Luray Lanes for a bowling night at 6 p.m. For $10 per person, you will receive two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and drinks, while networking with other young professionals in the Ashland area. This is an open event for all young professionals in the Ashland area, between the ages 21-40.



LHS Senior Night Live - The Loudonville High School class of 2019 presents Senior Night Live, a comedy sketch show featuring classic skits, new originals, game shows and special appearances from the teachers at Budd Elementary School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per student, benefiting the Loudonville Perrysville School Foundation. Presale tickets are available at the high school office and Buzzard's Family Shoe Store and they will also be available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Bring in non-perishable food items to help Helping Hands for a chance to win one of four $25 gas cards.



Sunday



March 17



A Lucky Afternoon for a Movie - See "Ready Player One" at 1 p.m. at the Ashland Family YMCA. Bleacher seating is available, and you can also bring blankets to hang out on the basketball court as you watch the movie. The concession stand will be open for cash only. The movie is presented by Amstrong and the YMCA.



Cabin Fever - The Ashland Regional Ballet will perform the second of its three annual Cabin Fever series performances, intended to entertain "the young and the young at heart," at 2 p.m. at the Opus Rehearsal Hall. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. The show gives the children in the audience the opportunity to participate in a free, impromptu dance lesson during the show. The tickets are $5 and available at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served. The third Cabin Fever concert will be on March 24.



Regional High School Exhibition - The Regional High School Exhibition returns for its 19th annual exhibit today through April 14 at the Mansfield Art Center. The opening reception runs 3-5 p.m. today. This exhibit will showcase the best works of the Mansfield area’s young artists. The Art Center’s commitment to art education in the community extends to an additional show of the Mansfield City Schools K-8 artists in the first floor gallery. As a sponsor, Cleveland Financial makes this exhibit and reception free and open to the public. The Mansfield Art Center is located at 700 Marion Avenue.



Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - The Renaissance will show the third of four films in its Family Film Series, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," at 3 p.m. The movie series is part of the Spherion Staffing Family Film Series. The remaining film in the Spherion Staffing Family Film Series is "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on June 2. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at the Renaissance Box Office, at the door, via phone at (419) 522-2726 and online at MansfieldTickets.com/film.



Monday



March 18



Appalachian History and Culture - The Appalachian region covers an extensive area of both the Eastern United States and Ohio, and the term is used to describe geographic areas, cultures and history. The Appalachian History and Culture program will define the region and explore the history of those who settled there, presented by authors Peggy Calestro and Julie Calestro-McDonald. The program will be held in the meeting hall of the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum from 7-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Guests may use the rear entrance. For more information call (419) 994-4050 or visit crfmuseum.com.



Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program - The program will feature local historian and reenactor Jason Anderson, who will portray the "namesake" of Wooster, Gen. David Wooster. Anderson is a history teacher at Archbishop Hoban High School. Anderson recently completed a master’s thesis studying General Wooster and has portrayed the historic figure on several occasions. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Libraries at 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday



March 20



Spring Equinox Event - Visit Madame Bagnabit to celebrate the official arrival of spring from 5-9 p.m. The storing is giving away samples of cupcakes from Priceless Treats, tea from its own selection and wine from Mitchell's Orchard as customers shop new products and sales. There will be giveaways with every purchase.



Minecraft Club - Minecraft fanatics are invited to play Minecraft on the Ashland Public Library’s laptops and learn new building tips, play in creative and story modes and make some new friends at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to youths of all ages.



Clark Wilson Silent Film - Music on Market presents Clark Wilson playing the live soundtrack to Harold Lloyd in "Girl Shy" on the Wooster United Methodist Church’s Æolian-Skinner organ at 7 p.m. Wilson is one of the most prominent and recognized scorers of silent photoplays in America today. He works exclusively with the organ in developing accurate and historic musical accompaniments as they were performed in major picture palaces during the heyday of the silent film. All Music on Market events are free with a free-will offering to help cover the costs that accompany the series. Seating is open style and no tickets are required. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. Call (330) 262-5641 for more information.



LOOKING AHEAD



Long-time Ashland resident and friend of the Ashland County Historical Society, Tom McNaull, will present a program on the Apollo Moon Missions on March 21. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing by Apollo 11. McNaull will outline the history of the Apollo program, beginning with the early rocket pioneers and culminating with the final Apollo 17 moon landing in December 1972. The presentation will take place in the Manor Home at the Ashland County Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. The program is free to the public and donations are welcomed.



The Black River Community Spaghetti Dinner is March 21 from 5-7 p.m. Donations are accepted for dinner. Student artwork will be on display and school musicians will perform during dinner. The talent show will follow the dinner from 6:30-8 p.m. in the auditorium. Talent show admission is $1. All proceeds go to the Black River Endowment Fund to help fund classroom projects.



Tickets are now on sale for the 62nd annual Hayesville Lions Follies as they present "Follies by Numbers" on April 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Hillsdale High School. They are available in Ashland at Mike's Music Corner, Gebhart's Family Grooming Center, Centerra Country Store and Ashland Tractor Sales. In Loudonville, they are at Buzzard's Shoes and in Hayesville at Village Point Market, Hayesville Hairport, and Crossings Countryside Market. In Mansfield, tickets are at SASCO Advertising. They are $5 presale, $6 at the door, $2 ages 6-12 and under 6 free.



