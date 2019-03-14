APPALACHIAN HISTORY The Appalachian region covers an extensive area of both the Eastern United States and Ohio, and the term is used to describe geographic areas, cultures and history. The Appalachian History and Culture program will define the region and explore the history of those who settled there, presented by authors Peggy Calestro and Julie Calestro-McDonald. The program will be held in the meeting hall of the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum on Monday from 7-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Guests may use the rear entrance. For more information call (419) 994-4050 or visit crfmuseum.com.



ART EXHIBIT The Ashland University Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition opens in the Coburn Gallery with a reception to be held this afternoon from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The annual exhibition represents a culmination of student work from university art classes during the school year. It is an opportunity for art students to take their best artwork from the year and learn how to professionally present it for display. This exhibition, which runs through March 29, will offer $550 in awards to student artists, including Best in Show, Bernini Award, Dean’s Award, AU Permanent Collection Award and the People’s Choice Award. The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.



SPRING BOOK SALE The annual spring Friends of the Ashland Public Library book sale is Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the bottom level of the library. The library has thousands of books, including best sellers, fiction, large print, crafts, cookbooks, non-fiction, religious and inspirational, young adult and books for children of all ages, along with DVDs, music, magazines and audio books for sale. The prices for adult hardcover and paperbacks will be raised a quarter at the July sale. A bag sale ($2 in Friends room and $1 in Stockwell room) runs from 3-4 p.m. The bag sale prices also will be increasing for the July sale. The proceeds from the Friends’ sales are used to fund programs and purchases that may exceed the library’s regular budget, including the Summer Reading programming.



CABIN FEVER The Ashland Regional Ballet will perform the second of its three annual Cabin Fever series performances, intended to entertain "the young and the young at heart," on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Opus Rehearsal Hall. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. The show gives the children in the audience the opportunity to participate in a free, impromptu dance lesson during the show. The tickets are $5 and available at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served. The third Cabin Fever concert will be March 24.



LHS SENIOR NIGHT LIVE The Loudonville High School class of 2019 presents Senior Night Live, a comedy sketch show featuring classic skits, new originals, game shows and special appearances from the teachers at Budd Elementary School Auditorium on Saturday. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per student benefiting the Loudonville Perrysville School Foundation. Presale tickets are available at the high school office and Buzzard's Family Shoe Store and they also will be available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Bring in non-perishable food items to help Helping Hands for a chance to win one of four $25 gas cards.