The ninth annual Raising Richland Community Garden Summit will be held Thursday, March 7 from 5 until 8:30 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave. in Mansfield.



This free event will provide inspiration and information for the home gardener as well as those involved in community or organizational gardens.



Summit speakers will include: Kip Curtis, associate professor of environmental history at The Ohio State University Mansfield, and Walter Bonham, owner operator of The Food Lab who will present: "Micro-Farmers A-Z" from 5:30-6:30 p.m.



Pam Bennett, associate professor at The Ohio State University, horticulture educator for Clark County OSU Extension, and State Master Gardener Volunteer Program director will present: "Common Sense Gardening" from 7 to 8 p.m.



The summit will offer fresh produce tasting, many garden resources, displays from local community gardens and garden-themed door prizes.



The summit also includes a youth program providing hands-on activities for children in grades K-6.



The summit is organized by NECIC, OSU Extension, Richland County Master Gardeners, Richland Public Health, Richland County Public Library and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. For more information, call 419-564-3594