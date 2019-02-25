ATHENA AWARD
The Women’s Division on the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the Athena Award to a woman in our community who has attained and personified the highest level of professional excellence for women in business, industry and professions.
ATHENA WINNERS
1988 Byrde Addams
1989 Thelma Geiger
1990 Harriet Clem
1991 Carol Reed
1992 Barbara Graf
1993 Dolly Rovder
1994 Debra Abel
1995 Joanna Pietrocola
1996 Helen Hartzell
1997 Dr. Sally Reed
1998 Judy Carr
1999 Judy Tolerton
2000 Dottie Callender
2001 Missy Miller
2002 Theresa Lattanzi
2003 Gloria Whiteley-Magrath
2004 Carol Barnett
2005 Connie Pyers
2006 Award Not Presented
2007 Gloria Malone
2008 Sue Goris
2009 Ruth Winner
2010 Patti Schaefer
2011 Dr. Debra Lehrer
2012 Karen Perone
2013 Angela Zumbar
2014 Patricia Stone
2015 Gloria Giordano
2016 Sue Grove
2017 Nancy Castellucci
2018 Kim Stanley
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
In the previous years at the Annual Meeting, our Women’s Division honored a "Woman of the Year." These recipients exemplified someone who had given unselfishly of her time and talents in service to our community.
WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
1961 Mrs. Edward T. Conrad
1962 Mrs. Margaret Roller
1963 Mrs. Blaine E. Bowman
1964 Miss Bertha Thone
1965 Mrs. Eric A Eckler
1966 Mrs. Cleatus Young
1967 Miss Judith McMillen
1968 Mrs. John Evans
1969 Mrs. Bettie Norton
1970 Mrs. Earl Mosley
1971 Mrs. C. H. Weaver
1972 Mrs. Thomas Dragomir
1973 Miss Helen Hendershot
1974 Mrs. Helen England
1975 Mrs. William Baker
1976 Mrs. Lena Trautwein
1977 Mrs. R. R. Denny Clunk
1978 Mrs. James Day
1979 Mrs. Ennio Alfani
1980 Miss Sharry Beadling
1981 Mrs. William Sag
1982 Mrs. Lena Grabiel
1983 Mrs. Shirley Smith
1984 Mrs. May Marquis
1985 Mrs. Trudy Kitzmiller
1986 Mrs. Myrtle McClintock
1987 Mrs. Katherine Thomas