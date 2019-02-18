Mohican Community Theatre, under the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee will perform "Alice in Wonderland Jr." for three performances at the Ohio Theatre in downtown Loudonville.



Performances are Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and free for children 4 years old and younger (as long as space is available.) All tickets are reserved seating only. Presale tickets are available online at theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office at 419-994-3750.



Jessica Wagner, a 2005 graduate of Loudonville High School, is directing the musical with Isabeau Murray, LHS graduate of 2015, as assistant director. Helping Wagner are Jon Fogle as stage manager; Mary Murray as costume and prop director with Suzanne Jung and Richelle Nicholas assisting, Sally Hollenbach running sound; Brandon Fullenkamp running lights; and Bud Jung, Mary Murray and Riley Fogle as backstage crew.



A cast of 29 will perform the 60-minute one act, based on the 1951 Disney animated film and the 1865 novel by English author Lewis Carroll. Featuring songs like "I’m Late," "Zip-a-dee-doo-dah" and "The Un-birthday Song," "Alice in Wonderland Jr." is a classic tale the whole family will enjoy.



Alice will be played by three girls: Amber Manchester, Iva Spreng and Laila Manchester. Other leads include Ruth Bitner as White Rabbit; Rebekah Carroll as Cheshire Cat 1; Allie Dean as Cheshire Cat 2; Jillian Nicholson as Cheshire Cat 3; Emily Kern as Mad Hatter; Maddie Blevens as Queen of Hearts; Callie Scarberry as Tweedle Dee; Emlyn Bitner as Tweedle Dum; Zach Manchester as Caterpillar; Kylar Staten as Dodo Bird; and Mandy Jung, Aubrey Strouse, Ella McPhilips, Summerlee Nicholas and Nevaeh Scott as the Flowers of the Golden Afternoon.



Supporting roles include Mathilda, played by Grace Fogle; March Hare, played by Baylie Mortimer; Doormouse, played by Casey Hicks; and King of Hearts, played by Grace Jefferies.



Featured performers of Sea Creatures, Caterpillar Groupies, Party Guests and Royal Cards include: Tucker Jones, DylanleeDarlak, Bailey Fordenwalt, Robbie Wagner, Gabby Frazier, Miahna Hershberger and Anorah Nicholas.