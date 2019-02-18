Wednesday Afternoon Pairs



Average score after six rounds was 48 when Wednesday Afternoon Pairs bridge played Feb. 13. Pairs above average were: North-South — 64, Steve Griffin, Richard Trogdon; 60, Pete Bowen, Don Westfall. East-West — 63.60, Sue Cook, Mat VanSickle; 60, Sandra Schmidt, David Schmidt; 48, Tid Besancon, Ann Baumgartner.



Moreland Garden Club



Moreland Garden Club met at the home of Michele Oliver Feb. 12. Kevin Noon of Noon Sharpening, provided tips on caring for garden tools, and sharpened tools and knives for members for a fee. Marnie Paumier provided a handout with tips for pruning, and Anita Roller presented a display on the history of the club, which celebrated its 65th year this month. Barb Moore and Tosha Baker provided refreshments, and each member received a rose as a door prize.



The next meeting will be at Buchwalter Greenhouse March 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Moreland Garden Club welcomes visitors and new members; for information, Michele Oliver: michele_oliver@rocketmail.com.



Northwestern Ruritan Club



Northwestern Ruritan Club met Feb. 11 at the high school. President Chuck Beck welcomed members, plus Laurie Fryman and Craig Wiley.



Fryman gave a "heart felt" program on her establishing homes in West Salem for recovering addicts. She, herself, went through a terrible time with addiction and it is most helpful to her to be helping others. She is most grateful to her family for their help. She was a dental assistant but lost her license. People are referred to her by other treatment centers or by word of mouth. They must sign an agreement and go through drug testing. They must be sober for 60 days before being allowed to drive. There are restrictions on cell phone usage. They are encouraged to attend a church.



During business, thank you notes were received from W.S. Outreach & Food Pantry (Kathleen Howman), Team RWB (Red, White & Blue), the Wooster Salvation Army, the Christian Children’s Home and Panda Preschool (Tara Vaughan) for donations.



The club voted donations to the Christian Children’s Home, Wooster Salvation Army, Black River Comedy Club and to the Ohio District Ruritan for an advertisement in their spring banquet booklet. It was reported the club will receive a substantial fund from investment in Ruritan National’s "Build Your Dollars" scholarship fund.



Randy Tegtmeier reported that all is in order for the Pancake/Sausage Day March 9. A sign-up sheet for work hours was passed around, many placemat ads were turned in and the hogs are doing well. Sherri Wellert reported about 50 craft vendors will be set up in the high school gym selling craft items during Pancake Day. They will be selling lottery tickets for prizes.



Wellert reported that suitcases are needed for children at the Christian Children’s Home.



Cassie Chance reported for the Northwestern Husky Brigade that two NW area soldiers are overseas at this time.



Paula Abrecht passed out forms to subscribe to the club’s "Parade of Flags" and Jamie Bowman reported that 250 flags are expected to be ordered this year.



Beck reported that the club’s 50th anniversary committee met. The celebration will be in the Northwestern Middle School on June 10. A video of some of the acts from the club’s 18 "Musical Comedies" will be shown for entertainment.



The next meeting will be March 4 at Northwestern High School at 7 p.m.. There will be planning time for the Pancake/Sausage Day. Directors will meet at 6:15 in school library.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score after seven rounds of bridge was 42 when Friday Afternoon Session played Feb. 15. Pairs above average were: 55.50, Richard Miller, Steve Griffin; 51.50, Pete Bowen, Judi Mitten; 45, Kay Wagner, Cheryl Backstrom; 42, Nina Yarnel, Gale Metsker.