Nebula finished its short headlining set in Ace Of Cups on Sunday night with a cover of the Stooges’ “Search And Destroy.” It was a fitting end for several reasons, not the least of which is that like the Stooges, Nebula straddles styles and eras, including the blues rock of the late-‘60s and the proto-punk of the early-‘70s. Nebula adds contemporary stoner metal to the mix.

It all boiled down to a performance filled with dizzy and pounding rock-and-roll, a celebration of the fever possible with just three essential instruments: guitar, bass, and drums.

Much of the night’s musical panic emanated from founder, guitarist, and singer Eddie Glass, who said he got a migraine headache when the band arrived and talked a lot about vomiting. It was unclear if and when the purging took place but for a sick guy Glass pulled out all the stops, even if it was for just an hour.

Glass unleashed screaming guitar solos—some flew and crashed like Jimi Hendrix’s, others snaked through scales rapid-fire with the aid of psychedelic pedal effects — as though he was barely in control. “Messiah” began with a spacey rumination from the guitarist that suggested Pink Floyd but worked its way into a sludgy, Black Sabbath vibe. Glass’ speedy, scattershot solo added another dimension.

A song or two later, Nebula laid down a funky groove that added yet another facet to the band’s sound. A muscular riff chopped by the drummer’s beat, it sounded a bit like the James Gang’s “Funk 49” 40 years on.

During even the sludgy songs, bassist Tom Davies was all over his frets, pushing the beat while marvelously giving the songs’ chords support. Drummer Mike, simply “Mike,” founded the beat like a concrete block foundation.

The band performed a handful of songs from its new “Holy S**t” album, its first in 10 years and the first since its reunion in 2017. If Sunday night’s show, delivered under Glass’ duress, is any indication, the band is on a roll.

Los Angeles trio Sasquatch played before, in an equally impressive display of passion and technique. Though the band was a bit more calculated than Nebula, it rocked as hard. Beggars opened the evening.