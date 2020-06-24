Including Ill Atmospherics, Virtual ComFest and Joe Peppercorn performing the songs of Amy Grant

Ongoing livestreams:

Longtime Columbus singer-songwriter and former “X-Factor” contestant Josh Krajcik has been hosting “Quarantine concerts” daily at 2 p.m. on Facebook.

Zach Whitney and Lil' Brother perform from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook.

COVAID Live will host happy hours with local acts every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the GCAC COVID-19 Emergency Relief for Artists fund.

Dave Powers performs on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5-8 p.m.Every Thursday through August Reese Brothers Productions brings you Art Tells a Story, Let It Tell Yours, a weekly artist talk show streamed on Facebook beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Jazz Arts Group is hosting Offstage Live: Notes from CJO Rhythm Section events throughout the week.

Cloud City has launched weekly virtual programming on Instagram, with the following themed schedule: Wild Card Wednesday (8 p.m.), Far Out Friday (8 p.m.), City Cast Saturday (7 p.m.) and Soul Sunday (noon).

Thursday, June 25:

Electronic musician Ill Atmospherics performs as part of the Wex[EP] series at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday:

ComFest will hold a virtual festival throughout the weekend. More details on Facebook.

Sunday:

Joe Peppercorn will perform songs by Amy Grant on Facebook at 2 p.m.

