Whether you prefer to listen to carols, sing along with choruses or watch Nutcracker Princes soar, the central Ohio classical-music and dance scene will offer a variety of ways to celebrate the season.

Central Ohio Youth Ballet

MIDLAND THEATRE, 36 N. PARK PLACE, NEWARK

Contact: www.coyb.org; 740-345-5483, www.midlandtheatre.org

Details: Student dancers will bring to life a production of "The Nutcracker."

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $14 to $24

Columbus Chamber Singers

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 775 GALLOWAY ROAD

Contact: www.columbuschambersingers.wordpress.com

Details: The vocalists will perform a program of holiday music, including "Carol of the Bells," "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" and "O Holy Night," the last of which will be performed in a gospel arrangement.

Showtime: 3 p.m. Sunday

Admission: donations accepted

Brass Band of Columbus

Contact: www.brassbandofcolumbus.org

Details: The band will offer a pair of holiday concerts.

Showtimes: 4 p.m. Sunday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd.; 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road

Admission: donations accepted

LancasterChorale

Contact: www.lancasterchorale.com

Details: The chorale will honor the seasonal music of the United Kingdom with the program "An English Cathedral Christmas."

Showtimes: 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster; 8 p.m. Dec. 8, First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad St.

Admission: $25, or $30 at the door, or $20 for age 55 and older, or $25 at the door

Ohio Wesleyan University

UNIVERSITY HALL, 61 S. SANDUSKY ST., DELAWARE

Contact: www.owu.edu/music

Details: The Delaware Community Chorus, Powell United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Buckeye Valley High School Choir will join with university performers for a concert of "Lessons and Carols."

Showtime: 7 p.m. Monday

Admission: free

Worthington Civic Band

MCCONNELL ARTS CENTER, 777 EVENING ST., WORTHINGTON

Contact: 614-431-0329, www.mcconnellarts.org

Details: "The Christmas Song," "The Holly and the Ivy" and "Sleigh Ride" are among the tunes to be performed by the band.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: $10, or free for age 12 and younger

Capital University

MEES HALL, COLLEGE AVENUE AT EAST MAIN STREET, BEXLEY

Contact: www.capital.edu/christmas-festival; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: "Be Transformed" — the 2019 edition of the school’s annual Christmas Festival — will feature the Chapel Choir, Choral Union, Women’s Chorus, Chordsmen, Philomel and assorted instrumentalists.

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 and 7, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets: $35

The Magpie Consort

Contact: www.magpieconsort.org

Details: The choral ensemble will perform the program "Fair and Bright: Songs for the Christmas Season."

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 386 Buttles Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 37 E. Stanton Ave.

Tickets: $10

‘Christmas at the Palace’

MARION PALACE THEATRE, 276 W. CENTER, ST., MARION

Contact: 740-383-2101, www.marionpalace.org

Details: Music, dancing and comedy sketches are sure to enliven the annual holiday production.

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets: $19 to $23, or $12 for age 12 and younger

Columbus Symphony and Chorus

OHIO THEATRE, 39 E. STATE ST.

Contact: 614-469-0939, www.columbussymphony.com; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: "Holiday Pops" will boast the symphony, chorus, BalletMet Academy dancers and a certain hale and hearty couple from the North Pole.

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets: $25 to $78

Worthington Chorus

MCCONNELL ARTS CENTER, 777 EVENING ST., WORTHINGTON

Contact: 614-431-0329, www.mcconnellarts.org

Details: The chorus will perform a program of holiday music from around the globe.

Showtimes: 1:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 7

Tickets: $10, or free for age 12 and younger

Millennium Academy of Irish Dance and Music

LINCOLN THEATRE, 769 E. LONG ST.

Contact: 614-469-0939, www.capa.com

Details: The academy will offer an Irish twist on a holiday favorite with "The Celtic Nutcracker."

Showtimes: 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 7

Tickets: $20.50 to $33.50

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre

MCCOY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 100 W. DUBLIN-GRANVILLE ROAD, NEW ALBANY

Contact: www.newalbanyballet.com; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: "The Nutcracker" will be performed by three rotating casts of student dancers.

Showtimes: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 13 and 14, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15

Tickets: $18 to $28

St. Joseph Cathedral

212 E. BROAD ST.

Contact: www.cathedralmusic.org

Details: The Cathedral Choir and Brass will offer a concert of "Lessons and Carols."

Showtime: 3 p.m. Dec. 8

Admission: $10 suggested donation

Delaware Community Chorus

POWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 825 E. OLENTANGY ST., POWELL

Contact: www.delawarechorus.com

Details: "Gloria" by composer John Rutter will be performed.

Showtime: 3 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets: $15

Westerville Concert Band

WESTERVILLE SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, 303 S. OTTERBEIN AVE., WESTERVILLE

Contact: www.westervillebands.org

Details: The band will perform a holiday concert; a big-band ensemble will also be featured.

Showtime: 3 p.m. Dec. 8

Admission: free

Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra

MIDLAND THEATRE, 36 N. PARK PLACE, NEWARK

Contact: www.ngsymphony.org; 740-345-5483, www.midlandtheatre.org

Details: Area high-school choristers will team with the orchestra for "A Very Merry Holiday Pops!"

Showtime: 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets: $15 to $30

BalletMet

OHIO THEATRE, 39 E. STATE ST.

Contact: 614-469-0939, www.balletmet.org; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: "The Nutcracker" will be performed by the company with accompaniment by the Columbus Symphony.

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 and 28; 1 p.m. Dec. 14 and 23; noon Dec. 15, 22 and 24; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 22; 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and 28; sensory-friendly "My First Nutcracker": 11 a.m. Dec. 26

Tickets: $29 to $94, or $15 for "My First Nutcracker"

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

SOUTHERN THEATRE, 21 E. MAIN ST.

Contact: 614-464-0066, www.promusicacolumbus.org; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: Audiences can feel free to contribute to the music in a sing-along performance of Handel’s "Messiah."

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Tickets: $24

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus

Contact: 614-469-0939; columbusgaymenschorus.com

Details: The chorus will perform the holiday program "Joy!"

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14, King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave.; 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2480 W. Dublin-Granville Road

Tickets: $32, or $27 for age 60 and older and 18 and younger

Central Ohio Symphony

OHIO WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY HALL, 61 S. SANDUSKY ST., DELAWARE

Contact: 740-362-1799, www.centralohiosymphony.org

Details: For a holiday concert, the symphony will team with hammered dulcimer player Mark Allan Wade, a native of Marysville.

Showtimes: 2 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Tickets: $26, or $21 for senior citizens, $6.20 for students, $4.15 for age 6 and younger

Dublin Wind Symphony

DUBLIN SCIOTO HIGH SCHOOL, 4000 HARD ROAD, DUBLIN

Contact: www.dublinbands.com

Details: To celebrate the season, the symphony will be joined by the Dublin Scioto High School Chorale and Choirs.

Showtime: 3 p.m. Dec. 15

Admission: free; donations of canned goods accepted for central Ohio families

First Congregational Church

444 E. BROAD ST.

Contact: www.concertsatfirstchurch.org

Details: A concert of "Lessons and Carols" will be performed by the church’s choirs.

Showtime: 4 p.m. Dec. 15

Admission: donations accepted

Capriccio Columbus

BEECHWOLD CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 280 MORSE ROAD

Contact: www.capricciocolumbus.org

Details: The chorus will team with the Brass Band of Columbus for the program "Christmas with Capriccio."

Showtime: 4 p.m. Dec. 15

Tickets: $20, or $7 for school-age children, free for age 5 and younger

Germania Singing Society

ST. PAUL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 225 E. GATES ST.

Contact: www.germaniacolumbus.org

Details: Choral music will be performed by the Mendelssohn Liedertafel, Columbus Swiss Singers and Alphorn Gruezie; the choirs will combine for a mass chorus to close the concert.

Showtime: 4 p.m. Dec. 15

Admission: donations accepted for the South Side Community Ministries food pantry

Westerville Symphony

OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY, COWAN HALL, 30 S. GROVE ST., WESTERVILLE

Contact: 614-899-9000, www.westervillesymphony.org

Details: The symphony will perform "Sounds of the Season," featuring "Russian Christmas Music" by composer Alfred Reed and selections from holiday movies and musicals.

Showtime: 5 p.m. Dec. 15

Tickets: $25, or $20 for students and senior citizens, free for age 12 and younger

Columbus Dance Theatre

LINCOLN THEATRE, 769 E. LONG ST.

Contact: www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Details: The company will offer the final presentation of the central Ohio staple "Matchgirl," based on a story by Hans Christian Andersen.

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Dec. 20, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 21

Tickets: $35, or $30 for senior citizens, $15 for students

New Albany Symphony Orchestra

MCCOY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 100 W. DUBLIN-GRANVILLE ROAD, NEW ALBANY

Contact: www.ticketmaster.com

Details: The orchestra will get youngsters in a holiday frame of mind with the sensory-friendly program "Santa and the Symphony."

Showtime: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21

Tickets: $8

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

PALACE THEATRE, 34 W. BROAD ST.

Contact: 614-469-0939, www.capa.com; www.ticketmaster.com

Details: In the hip-hop version of the dance, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince are deposited in modern-day New York City and given fresh moves.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22

Tickets: $30 to $60

The Early Interval

ST. JOSEPH CATHEDRAL, 212 E. BROAD ST.

Contact: www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

Details: The early music ensemble will perform "O Magnum Mysterium: A Columbus Twelfth Night Celebration."

Showtime: 8 p.m. Jan. 3

Tickets: $30, or $25 for senior citizens, $12 for students

