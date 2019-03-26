It’s time to say goodbye to one charming virgin and the sharpest political satire on TV as “Jane the Virgin” and “Veep” begin their last seasons.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Apple announced plans for Apple TV+, a new ad-free video subscription service. The streaming service will be available in May with an official roll out this fall. Original programming will include shows from Oprah and Steven Spielberg and will feature “The Morning Show,” a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Pricing for the service has not yet been announced.



Animated children’s TV series “Dora the Explorer” will make its big screen debut on Aug. 2 with “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The live-action film stars Isabela Moner as Dora, now a teenager in high school, who must save her parents and solve a mystery about a lost Inca civilization. The trusty Boots, (voiced by Danny Trejo) Dora’s monkey best friend, is there to help.



It’s a wrap for the Winchester brothers. After 15 seasons, the CW’s “Supernatural” will end. Co-stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins announced the news via social media.



Ryan Murphy’s newest original series, “The Politician,” is slated for a Sept. 27 premiere on Netflix. The dark comedy will focus on the privileged Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) who has a plan to be President of the United States. But first he has to navigate his ruthless classmates and be elected Student Body President of Saint Sebastian High School.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Picking up after an ending that could be straight out of Jane’s favorite telenovela, “Jane the Virgin” starts its fifth and final season (March 27, CW, 9 p.m.). Not all is lost, Jane fans. A spinoff is planned.



New midseason show “Abby’s” (March 28, NBC, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT) is the first multi-camera comedy to be shot outdoors in front of a live studio audience. Abby (Natalie Morales), a bisexual, Cuban-American former Marine, hosts a group of quirky characters at her illegal, makeshift backyard bar, where she enforces strict rules and dryly cracks jokes. Morales is solid and the show has potential.



In “Hanna,” a teenage girl is trained to be a killer (March 29, Amazon). Based on the 2011 film, the TV version is similar. One highlight is a reunion of “The Killing” co-stars, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos.



Bill Hader’s assassin-turned-actor returns in the popular dark comedy “Barry” with a season two premiere on March 31 (HBO, 10 p.m. ET). “Barry” is followed by the seventh and final season of HBO’s “Veep.” Former vice president and brief commander-in-chief, Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), decides to run again. It’s your last chance to catch the brilliant and hilarious Louis-Dreyfus in a standout performance.



Travel to another dimension with Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) who hosts and narrates “The Twilight Zone” (April 1, CBS All Access). Originally premiering in 1959 on CBS, the series uses socially conscious storytelling to explore contemporary human experience.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: Fox has renewed “9-1-1” and “The Resident” for third seasons.



Losers: Lawyer drama “For the People” is not satisfying enough people. A few weeks into its second season, the show is tied with “Speechless” as ABC’s lowest-rated series.

