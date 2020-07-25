REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in Fayette, Hancock and Lake counties on the following days and locations:



Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayette County, Fayette County Airport, 2770 Old Rt 38 NE, Washington Court House 43160



Aug. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hancock County, Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, 45840



Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake County, Perry Coal and Feed, 4204 Main St., Perry 44081



The pesticide collection and disposal services are free, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.



All ODA employees will be wearing face masks/coverings, following social distancing guidelines, and washing/sanitizing their hands and equipment often. It is highly recommended anyone attending this event follow these guidelines as well.



The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.