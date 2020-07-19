I am often asked for advice on specific computer hardware components, such as "what graphics card should I buy?" I usually don’t have a great answer. I will admit my technical knowledge is much stronger on the software side of technology than the hardware, but I know enough a question like that has a fairly technical answer. This is mainly because not all computer components work well with all other components. (I also don’t know what you are using it for ... such as gaming, multiple monitors, etc.) With a dizzying number of manufacturers and combinations of components, how do you know what you should do?



If you want to build your own desktop computer, but don’t want to spend a lot of time reading up on every single component and its documentation, I would suggest looking at Newegg’s Custom PC Builder (http://newegg.com/tools/custom-pc-builder). Newegg is a great source of computer hardware and is the source many IT professionals turn to. So really, it shouldn’t be a surprise they have the best PC builder tool I could find on the market currently.



Newegg’s Custom PC Builder walks you through each step of choosing components for your computer. Along each step, the options are automatically filtered based on compatibility with your previous choices. So if you pick an Intel CPU, your motherboard options are all going to be for Intel CPUs ... then when you pick the computer case, all the cases will allow that motherboard to fit properly inside.



On each step you are most likely still going to find a lot of options. Newegg has an extremely wide selection in its inventory. But, you are given filtering tools on each step to narrow down your choices. For example, when you pick your computer's memory, you can narrow your options based on manufacturer, speed, capacity, price, etc. You can dig through customer ratings and recommended uses. Even some of the more esoteric options are available, such as voltage, color, and even if it has LEDs on it.



If you are not sure which option to go with, you can select a few and use Newegg’s compare tool. You will be able to see side by side stats. There is even a nifty highlight tool that will highlight only differences or only similarities. Newegg will even generate additional options as recommendations based on the selection you made to compare.



Once you are all done picking out components and any extra peripherals, such as keyboard and mouse, you can review your selection in a very clear and easy to understand layout. You should still double check to make sure all components are compatible with each other, but Newegg does a pretty good job on making sure everything will fit and work.



When you order the computer, you will still have to put it together. All the components will be shipped in their original packaging. Still, I found the experience much easier and more enjoyable than what I have dealt with before. And best part is, after I got all the parts put together, my computer booted up on the first try and I have had no problems with it since.