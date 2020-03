On Tuesday Feb. 4, the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Berlin Farmstead Fundraiser. Members split between waiters, hostesses and table cleaners. People from the community came out to support the West Holmes FFA chapter and enjoyed a nice meal. Members who helped were, from left, Maddie Stitzlein, Taryn Grassbaugh, Chloe Shumaker, Lexi Ogi, Leah Reining, Cora Crilow and Rebecca Sprang.