City of Ashland



269 South St., Ashland; James A. Rosby to Midwest Estates, LLC; $6,000.



337 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Estate of James P. Costello to City of Ashland; $75,000.



818 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Estate of Donald H. Herr to Larry E. Briggs and Peggy S. Briggs; $191,600.



403 Phillips Ave., Ashland; ECR Rush, LLC to Jordon R. Appleby; $63,000.



247 Morgan Ave., Ashland; Chad C. Fairbanks to Sherry Wilt; $75,000.



Green Township



2.5 acres on County Road 2575, Loudonville; LeRay E. Fromme and Dianna D. Fromme to Lester Eicher and Naomi Eicher; $30,000.



Hanover Township



76.562 acres on Township Road 3352, Loudonville; R. Williams Edmister and Deborah K. Edmister to Henry J. Yoder and Laura A. Yoder; $475,000.



Lake Township



471 Township Road 2514, Loudonville; Scott R. Liston and Tanya G. Liston to Micheal G. Neibert and Amanda R. Neibert; 2.0 acres; $309,000.



Sullivan Township



427 Township Road 350, Sullivan; Andrew Miller and Barbara J. Miller to Levi H. Hostetler and Susan M. Hostetler; $290,000.



Vermillion Township



791 Township Road 2204, Perrysville; Roy D. Wells and Ruth A. Wells to Victoria Turner; 23.68 acres; $139,600.



Mohican Township



2163 County Road 175, Jeromesville; Larry R. Reber to Douglas L. Miller and Tricia L. Carman; 0.500 acres; $18,518.



Orange Township



807 County Road 620, Ashland; Kevin J. Fallon and Heather D. Fallon to Jason D. Ashley and Melissa Ashley; $228,000.



1003 Township Road 876, Ashland; Jeffery T. Galbraith and Christina M. Galbraith to Ralph Bernhard Moore; $480,000