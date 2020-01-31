City of Ashland



743 Hale Ave., Ashland; Christopher S. Starcher and Jennifer M. Starcher to Susie J. Smith and Barbara Smith; $151,000.



319 Jennings Ave., Ashland; Elaine H. Foreman to Matthew K. Gibbs; $37,000.



1710 W. Woodhill Drive, Ashland; Mark McFadden and Paige McFadden to Jeffery A. Markel and Tami L. Markel; $95,000.



289 Sherman Ave., Ashland; Lavaranda L. Andy to Jeremiah J. Lang and Lisa C. Lang; $35,000.



1198 Hunters Walk Building 3, Unit C, Ashland; Barry L. Finlay to Donald Wick and Judith Wick; $165,000.



Clearcreek Township



22 S. Main St., Savannah; Richard Garron to Kenneth Ray Triplett Jr. and Kalindi R. Triplett; $75,000.



Green Township



913 Pearl Drive, Loudonville; John E. Pearce and Thomas L Pearce (trustee) to Shelly L. Taylor and Donald W. Taylor; $89,900.



Jackson Township



Unit 2 Lot 182, Cinnamon Lake; Cinnamon Lake Association to Mark Matheis and Cynthia Matheis; $500.



Unit 1, Lot 214 Cinnamon Lake; Cinnamon Lake Association to Brandon Goble and Christine Goble $3,000.



Mifflin Township



2229 Ohio Route 603, Ashland; Jill McVey to Sarah J. Gentry; 14.0343 acres; $53,000.



Mohican Township



1822 Oho 89, Jeromesville; Brian W. Becker to Aaron R. Becker and Melissa M. Becker; 198.39 acres; $300,000.



Orange Township



975 Township Road 783, Nankin; The Bank of New York Mellon to Gary Howard Fortney; $120,750.



Perry Township



318 U.S. 250, Jeromesville; Scott Harpster to Angelina H. Kelling and Nicholas J. Kelling; 1.0 acres; $193,500.