The Northeast Ohio Regional Dairy Conference is organized and facilitated by the Killbuck Valley Veterinary Medical Association. The 2020 conference will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Fisher Auditorium/Shisler Conference Center located on the OARDC campus in Wooster. The theme of this year’s conference is "The Wheels of Fortune: Calves, Components and the Transition Cow".



Featured speaker is Jesse Goff, DVM, Ph.D. Goff is professor emeritus of the Iowa State University Veterinary College, where he taught courses in physiology and nutrition. At the dairy conference he will be presenting at two morning sessions and one afternoon session. At each session Goff will address a different topic. Morning topics include: Practical Approaches to Hypocalcemia Prevention, Immune Suppression in the Transition Cow; Why Fresh Cows get Metritis, Retained Placenta and Mastitis. In the afternoon, Goff will address the topic of calf diarrhea; his presentation is "Three forms of diarrhea your calves can get and how oral rehydration works".



In addition to Goff, there is a session on the "Value of components and milk prices" that will be presented by Dianne Shoemaker, OSU Extension Dairy Production Economics Field Specialist. Shoemaker's session will take place after lunch.



A highlight feature of the Northeast Regional Dairy Conference through the years has been an outstanding trade show of vendors and exhibitors that provide support and services to the dairy farm and the dairy industry. Again, this year, there is an excellent lineup of vendors and exhibitors that will have displays featuring information and product. The conference has regularly scheduled breaks to provide conference attendees time to visit with the exhibitors and vendors. Support from these vendors and exhibitors provides the funding for the conference. There is no registration fee and no charge for lunch or conference materials, thanks to those sponsorships.



Although the conference is free, a count is needed to make lunch arrangements. Pre-registration/ reservation is requested by Wednesday, Feb. 5. Reservations can be made online at https://www.neodairy.com/, where more information about the conference can be found, including a detailed agenda for the day. Reservations also can be made by calling or emailing any of the veterinary clinics that are members of the Killbuck Valley Veterinary Medical Association. Those clinics are: Tri-County Animal Clinic at 419-853-4835, email: tcacinc@sssnet.com; Orrville Veterinary Clinic at 330-682-2971, email:info@orrvillevetclinic.com; New Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic at 330-264-7787, email: npvc@bright.net; and Byland Animal Hospital at 419-994-5515, email:bylandah@frontier.com.



This is a good conference to pick up practical information, visit with fellow dairy farmers and visit with vendors/ exhibitors who support the dairy industry. Make your reservation by Feb. 5 and plan to attend the 2020 Northeast Ohio Regional Dairy Conference on Feb. 12.



Maintain teat dipping practices during cold weather



Teat dipping, both pre- and post-milking, is a key practice to prevent and control mastitis in the milking herd. We have had some cold weather recently, accompanied by strong winds at times that have produced some single and below zero wind chills. I saw a forecast that is calling for unseasonably cold temperatures in early February. Cold temperatures, especially those single digit temperatures, sometimes raise the question if teat dipping should be discontinued for a time to avoid the possibility of frozen teats. Teat dipping practices should continue during cold weather, but with some tweaks to the procedure and practice.



One of the important changes to teat dipping during cold weather is to make sure that the post-dip is a product with increased levels of emollients that serve to protect, heal and soften the skin of the teat. During periods of severe cold weather (temperatures under 15° F and wind speeds 10 mph or greater) there is an increased possibility that wet teats can experience freeze damage. Therefore, under these conditions, apply the post-dip, allow 30 seconds of contact time and then wipe teats dry prior to leaving the parlor. This modification is going to add about 20 seconds more time per cow, but the benefits of post dipping to reduce intramammary infection is maintained. During periods when low wind chill temperatures are a concern, providing wind breaks or shields to protect cows is beneficial, especially if cows exit the parlor with freshly dipped teats into an area where the wind is channeled.



Winter weather can result in increased incidences of roughened teat ends, termed hyperkeratosis. These teat ends are more difficult to clean. According to a Jan. 22, 2020 dairy herd management online article, milking parlor workers should be taught to wipe teats in a downward, twisting motion on each teat. Start with the teats located farthest away, working in toward those teats located closest to the milker. A second wipe, with pressure applied across teat ends will help to remove excess keratin buildup and aid in keeping teat ends clean.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.