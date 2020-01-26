Security in this digital world seems fleeting. You hear stories of hacked Facebook accounts, stolen credit cards and even home security cameras used against those they were meant to protect. While many challenges in security remain, I do want to revisit the concept of two factor authentication and why it is so important for you to pay attention.



Let’s start with an incident that scared a number of people and shook the confidence in internet connected devices late last year: a Ring camera was accessed by a stranger to harass a little girl. A family had placed a Ring camera in their daughter’s room to use as a way to keep tabs on her. Essentially, they were using Ring as a baby monitor connected to the internet. Someone had managed to gain access to the family’s Ring account and then see and talk to this poor little girl. As expected, everyone started to ask if they really should trust internet connected devices if they are so vulnerable to hacking.



I am not going to go into the details of the risk of technology versus the benefits in this column. However, I will mention I would much rather have an internet connected camera that might be hacked then having absolutely no remote eyes on my home. We can explore that topic another week. What I do want to point out is that many "hacks" are not really hacks at all. The malicious access in the incident above happened for a simple reason: bad password management.



A thorough investigation by Ring found no code was hacked during this incident. No special software was used. No unauthorized access to the Ring platform or network even occurred. What happened was the family used the same username and password for their Ring account as they did for other accounts and services. The stranger didn’t even have to guess the login information ... he simply got it from somewhere else.



What would have prevented this from happening? Well, one, using different passwords for different systems. And perhaps more importantly, two, enabling two-factor authentication.



Two factor authentication really is just a way for a website to verify who you are (i.g. "authenticate") using two different methods (i.e. "two factors"). The first factor is almost always username and password. The second is most often the device itself that you are using. This is what is happening when you are asked "Save this device for future logins." When you log in from a different computer, you will first have to verify you own that computer (typically through email). In the case above, while this stranger had the username and password, he would need also to have physical access to the family’s computer or access to their email (remember the email account should have a different password).



If you are unsure if the system you are using has two factor authentication, ask support for that system. Some require two factor authentication (most banks do). Others leave it as optional. If you are unsure if you should turn on two factor authentication, there is an easy formula to make your decision: if you can, do it. It may require an extra step every now and then to re-verify the device you are using but it is more than worth it.



Digital and physical security are more similar than you think. You can’t just lock your door. You have to lock your door and make sure the keys are not laying around in plain sight ... or that you make a bunch of copies of the keys and give them out to everyone you know. Digital security is the same way, and two factor authentication ensures you and only you are capable of using a password.