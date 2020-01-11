FREDERICKSBURG — Melvin Yoder and his sons are celebrating 20 years of business at Spring Valley Builders.



The residential home construction company located in Fredericksburg employs about a dozen people, including his three sons.



"We build houses on homesteads from start to finish," Yoder said. "We rely on our subcontractors to do a good and solid job. I trust all of them. Most all of them have been with me for 20 years."



He explained how Valley View Excavating comes in and digs basements, then they come in and put in the footers and footer tile.



D&A Mason follows, laying block and waterproofs the basement. One of Yoder’s sons works for D&A Mason.



"My oldest boy, Aaron, is managing Spring Valley Floors, which was a huge asset to our business for winter work," he said. "Plus, him and my nephew do all of our trim work."



Spring Valley Builders brace their walls with special design, so they backfill before they start framing, leading to huge savings for customers.



"We frame, shingles on steel, and side houses before we move out and go on to our next project," Yoder said. "Then Trail Plumbing comes in and puts rough plumbing in the floor, along with heat and gas line before North Central Insulation (NCI) puts in the insulation."



The next step is hanging drywall, which they do along with a subcontractor, Shetler Drywall Finisher, which offers a wide selection of patterns like antique, old world and orange peel.



Criswell Concrete does all the concrete work for Spring Valley Builders.



Troyer Painting or the homeowners do the painting.



County Line Kitchen makes and installs all the cabinets and finishes trim and doors.



All the lumber used over the past 12 years has been purchased from Holmes Lumber.



Yoder Windows has installed the windows for the past 20 years.



"I think they make economically priced windows for an Amish house," he added.



Yoder said the business all started when he was a teen, working in a sawmill.



"One of my co-workers went to build an addition on his barn," Yoder said. "I helped him in the evenings. That lit the fire that’s still burning."



When he started building his own original designs, it took some time to feel comfortable.



"I was pretty nervous with that first set of prints. That’s when you realize there is nobody to ask how this is done," Yoder said. "I relied on my former job of nine years as a custom cabinet installer.



"Building has changed a lot since I started, especially all the paperwork," he continued. "Banks have about triple the amount of paperwork."



The building and construction industry was hit hard in 2006 when the market tumbled, but Yoder was able to work through it.



"Everything came together and I didn’t lose one day of work," he said. "It wasn’t always nice work, but it was still work. It always amazes me how work comes in at the last minute. The good Lord keeps blessing us with work. The Bible tells us not to worry."