WOOSTER — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its monthly board meetings on the second Tuesday of each month (with two exceptions) at 8:30 a.m. in the Wayne Soil and Water Office located in the lower level of the County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster, Ohio.



Any special meetings, or date and time changes will be posted.



The two exceptions are: October — the board meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.; and November — the board meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8:30 a.m.