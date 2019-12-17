The Northwestern FFA participated in a trap shoot hosted by the New Pittsburg Sportsmans Club on Saturday, Dec. 7.



Club members Rod and Mary Lou Hart, helped teach the students and FFA advisers about range safety and shooting techniques.



At the trap shoot, there were five members of the FFA present: Autumn Duncan, Austin Beegle, Brock Tegtmeier, Kade Tegtmeier and Craig Wellert. Adviser Heather Tegtmeier joined the members as well.



At the trap shoot, the members and advisers shot clay pigeons, played games and had small competitions to see who was the sharpest shooter. Members got to shoot real competition guns, and had a fun time mingling while enjoying a friendly pastime. Additionally, the members got the feel for shooting regulation distances for clay shooting.



Member competes in state job interview competition



On Saturday, Dec. 7, Ava Stoller competed in the state job interview contest in Columbus, where she placed 10th in her division consisting of first-year FFA members.



This career development event is designed to give FFA members the opportunity to learn about the interviewing process, as well as practice interviewing for a job. Members are required to fill out a job application, complete a cover letter, create a resume, participate in a mock interview and complete a follow up letter.



Chapter holds bowling benefit



The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter held a bowling benefit on Nov. 9 for the family of Mike Howman. The benefit took place at Triway Lanes from 3 to 6 p.m. There was food available for purchase, along with a 50/50 raffle and, of course, bowling.



The Northwestern-Wayne FFA had a very successful benefit and raised $2,250 for the family. All proceeds went to the family to help defray funeral and medical expenses.



Members compete in state food science technology contest



On Saturday, Dec. 7, members of the food science and technology career development event competed at the Parker Food Science Building on the Ohio State University Campus.



Members of the team were Valaire Imhoff, Ari Borton, Ava Stoller and Cole Wharton. The team placed 12th overall with Wharton placing 46th, Imhoff placing 53rd , Borton placing 56th and Stoller placing 73rd overall individually.



This career development event is designed to give FFA members the opportunity to learn about the food science industry. Members competing in the contest had to identify aromas and flavors of food, complete a triangle test which is a sample of three food products with two of the products being the same and one of them being different and the students must identify the different one, sanitation violations and customer inquiries that affect dealing in the food industry.



As a team they also had to do a product development which consisted of the creation of a nutrition label and its calculations, marketing and packaging of the product, and answer questions analyzing the demographics and consumer needs.