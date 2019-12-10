Central Ohio has the second-strongest employment outlook among the top 100 metro areas in the country, according to Manpower’s survey for the first quarter of 2020. That strength reflects a diversified Columbus economy that is performing well, a local Manpower executive says.





Hiring in 2020 in central Ohio will start with a bang, according to the quarterly Manpower employment survey.

The region has the second-strongest employment outlook for the first three months of 2020 among the 100 biggest U.S. metro areas included in the study. Only Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted a stronger result.

In the Manpower forecast for the final three months of 2019, Columbus was No. 1.

The survey, released Tuesday, shows that 37% of central Ohio employers expect to hire in the first three months of 2020 while 4% plan to cut jobs.

Among the rest, 58% say they will maintain staffing levels and 1% say they don’t know.

The 33-percentage-point spread between hiring and firing is one point behind Chattanooga and 15 points better than Columbus’ 2019 first quarter.

The report reflects what has become a strong job market for applicants, said Heath Boucher, Manpower’s Great Lakes regional director.

"There are five jobs for every one applicant. It’s a candidate’s market," he said.

Boucher credits central Ohio’s diversified economy of logistics, distribution, manufacturing, insurance and other sectors clicking on all cylinders for the strength in this quarter’s report.

"Employers have to become more competitive with their offers, even more so than what we’ve seen in the past," he said.

In some cases, jobs that used to pay $12 or $13 per hour are now paying $17, Boucher said.

Turnover is an expensive problem for employers, he said, but "you can only throw so much money at the problem."

He said employers need to be more focused on creating career paths for applicants to keep them around.

Hiring is expected to be strong across most sectors of the economy except manufacturing, where it will be unchanged during the quarter, the report shows.

After Columbus, hiring in Ohio is expected to the strongest in Cincinnati and Cleveland, where there is a 23-point spread between companies that say they’ll add staff and those that say they’ll cut staff.

For the state, 24% of employers say they plan to hire during the first quarter, and 4% say they’ll cut jobs.

