MOUNT EATON — The Mid-Ohio Growers annual meeting is open to the public, and no membership is required. The two-day event will take place Jan. 9-10, 2020 at the Mount Hope Event Center. Admission is $25 at the door, or you can preregister for $20. One admission covers both days. Children 14 and younger are admitted for free. Doors open at 7 a.m., with the first informational sessions beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.



To preregister send name, address and $20 per attendee to: Mid-Ohio Growers, LLC, P.O. Box 111, Mt. Hope, OH 44660. You also can call 330-275-7566 for more information, or email midohiogrowersmtg@gmail.com. Website is www.midohiogrowers.com The Mt. Hope Event center is located on the Mt. Hope, OH auction grounds at 8076 State Route 241, Mt Hope, OH 44660.



Breakfast and lunch are available both days. The cost for food is $12.50 per day for adults and $8 for children ages 4-9. Children younger than 3 eat for free. In addition, vendors will provide free refreshments on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. The event concludes with a drawing for a free 20x48 greenhouse at 2 p.m. Friday. All paid attendees are automatically registered for the drawing.



Over the course of the two-day event approximately 30 informational sessions will be held, featuring 25 speakers from around the nation, including Michael Phillips, who will lead four sessions over the course of the two-day event. Attendees also will have an opportunity to interact with 90 vendors, whose latest products will be on display. Some sessions will qualify as Ohio Pesticide Application Training Credits.



The Mid-Ohio Growers hold an annual two-day event designed to provide information, classes and other opportunities for people who are already involved in growing, or would like to. It’s an opportunity for producers to gain additional knowledge about their business from a growing number of experts.

