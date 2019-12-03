On Nov. 12, the West Holmes FFA chapter sent six members to the district food science CDE at Plymouth High School.



The team placed fourth out of five teams.



The members who participated were Natasha Averbukh, 11th; Kylie Ramirez, 15th; Maddie Stitzlein, 16th; Samantha Kendall, 21st; Chloe Shumaker, 22nd; and Cora Crilow, 23rd.



Food science is a competition where participants answer questions about food safety, preparation and marketing. Some of the practicums involved food safety and customer inquiry, food analysis, equipment ID, quality assurance, GMP’s, triangle taste tests and aroma ID.