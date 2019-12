Wayne-Holmes Association of Realtors announces its President Sales Club winners for 2018-19. They were recognized at the recent Ohio Realtors Convention.



PSC1 winners: Sally Bailey, Kimberly Bennett, Martha Bollinger, Gloria Braun, Lisa Bricker, Darby Buehler, Gina Chandler, Ronald Contini, Scott Davis, Lee Fead, Lynda Geitgey, James Hand, Adam Hanzie, Julie Huffman, Michelle Kendle, Eric Larson, Jamie Leach, Melissa Mariola-Davis, Clarica Meigs, James Renfrow, Esta Ryder, Monique Sanders, Lynn Semer, Evonne Snyder, Mary Ann Stumbo, Logan Stutzman, James Swinehart, Brad Thomas, Vicki Vitallo, Linda Wengerd and Jennifer Wiles.



PSC2 winners: Lauri Besancon, William Charlton, Dianne Hange, Cynthia McCory, Tina Owens, Lisa Rupp and Beth Starlin.



PSC2T winners: Daniel Bomboris, Lauren Mingay, Beth Meininger, Patricia Senesac, Melissa Sanford, Candace Adams, Ryan Santangelo and Kimberly Merckle.



Amy Marinello was a PSC7 winner.



PSC1 = Achievement (1 million)($1.5-team)



PSC2 = Distinction(2.5 million)($3.75-team)



PSC5 = Excellence(5 million)($7.5-team)



PSC7 = Pinnacle(7.5 million)($11.25-team)



A "T" after the code indicates member is part of a team.