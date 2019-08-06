KIDRON — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring a collection for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kidron Livestock Auction (behind the barns), 4885 Kidron Road.



The pesticide collection and disposal service are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.



Pesticide collections are sponsored by the department in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.