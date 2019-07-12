City of Ashland



220 Ferrell Ave., Ashland; Christine L. Deily to Carson R. Musgrove; $82,000.



1250 Franklin Ave., Ashland; Virginia L. Stehle to Midwest Estate, LLC; $78,000.



19 W. 13th St., Ashland; Zackery Hershey to Charles A. Tiliske, Jr.; $64,000.



Lot 4421 Cottonwood Court, Ashland; LH Leasing, LLC to Roger L. Amos and Mary Jane Amos; $38,000.



10 Delafield Ave., Ashland; Mindy A. Barnhart and Gregory A. Taylor (trustee) to Stephen J. Leasure and Vikki L. Leasure; $66,000.



125 Fairview Drive, Ashland; Michael L. Lang to Patrick Lastocy and Nancy Lastocy; $147,000.



2713 Silver Fox Trail, Ashland; Steven Hill and Kasey Hill to Brad T. Cerveny and Caleigh E. Sullivan; $196,000.



359 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; David Finley (trustee) to Mark Hyatt and Bobbi Hyatt; $6,000.



622 Evergreen St., Ashland; Karen Killian (executor of the Alice Jean Shartle Estate) to Keri L. Mosley and Peyton Smith: $80,000.



33 Leawood Ave., Ashland; Bernice D. Zehner (trustee) to Douglas H. Clark; $140,000.



1311 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Michael W. Deaton to R&I Realty, LLC; 0.413 acres; $75,000.



220 East 8th St., Ashland; Jack E. Harrison to Garrett K. Searl; $63,000.



Clearcreek Township



1285 Township Road 608, Nova; JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Richard Ziebro; $41,000.



Green Township



710 Wooster and 2441 Ohio 60, Loudonville; H&H Custom Homes, LLC to HHCO Leasing, LLC; 2.233 acres; $590,000.



Vacant lot on Ohio 60, Loudonville; Doris E. Weaver (trustee) to Walter Zimmerman and Joanna L. Zimmerman (trustee); 35.244 acres; $236,816.



Hanover Township



525 E. Main St., Loudonville; Helen Y. Hans and Marilyn J. Kettering (trustee) to Orren C. Reynolds; $95,000.



1098 Township Road 2916, Perrysville; Lori Ash (executor of Anne W. Colasuono Estate) to Dewayne Lee Anderson and Maja-Lisa Anderson; $29,740.



984 County Road 3006, Perrysville; Terry Michael Yuschak to Craig Bee and Robin Bee; $52,900.



2.447 acres on County Road 529, Loudonville; Charles L. Ziegler and Sandra L. Ziegler to Charles R. Ogle; $35,000.



Jackson Township



218 E. Congress St., Polk; Billy J. Workman and Melanie G. Workman to Adam J. Botson and Michaelah S. Mason; $65,500.



128 W. Congress St., Polk; Larry Dean Chacey and Tina Sue Chacey to Stephen W. Schaad and Beth A. Schaad; $73,000.



Milton Township



1391 County Road 1153, Ashland; Shade Properties, LLC to Ricky Bailey, Mary Bailey and Monica Bailey; 3.0224 acres; $221,000.



Mohican Township



Vacant Lot on Township Road 2250; Daniel M. Mosher to John P. Abele and Karla J. Abele; 10.486 acres; $90,000.



Montgomery Township



1212 Township Road 1175, Ashland; Regen Properties, LLC to Adam C. Brock and Amber N. Brock; $150,000.



608 Township Road 1500, Ashland; Ryan A. Buzzard to Hayley S. Gibson; $112,000.



889 County Road 1600, Ashland; Terry H. Wardle and Cheryl L. Wardle to Castanea, Ltd.; 12.441 acres; $300,000.



Orange Township



Vacant lot Ohio 58, Ashland; Jean R. Keener to Daniel H. Martin and Jane L. Martin; $449,460.



Perry Township



1423 County Raod 175, Jeromesville; Robert L. Mahaney Jr. and Molly E. Mahaney to Michael C. West and Carrie Anne West; 2.0 acres; $233,000.



Sullivan Township



48 County Road 281, Sullivan; River Pointe Development to Bradley T. Copen; 2.204 acres; $225,000.