City of Ashland



339 Katherine Ave., Ashland; Michael Miller and Jill A. Miller to Steven A. Baldridge and Jill A. Baldridge; $184,900.



607 Parkside Drive, Ashland; Donald R. Pamer and Donna Pamer to PDPRN Properties, Ltd.; $80,000.



27 W. Main St., Ashland; ECR Rush, LLC to Reebates, LLC; $110,000.



1021 Cottage St., Ashland; Carolyn S. Rishel to Kathleen Marie Koval; $62,000.



1157 Masters Ave., Ashland: Paula A. Thompson to Holt Property Investments, LCC; 0.90 acres; $50,000.



713 Bruce Ave., Ashland; Elliot Enterprises, LLC to Trevor A. Snoddy; $83,900.



21 E. 9th St., Ashland; Timothy Austen and Jacqueline Austen to US Bank National Association; $33,000.



842 W. Main St., Ashland; Randy L. Shank and Monia L. Lefever Shank to Miriam E. Keim and John J. Keim Jr.; $23,000.



902 Elm St., Ashland; Jerry L. Shearer and Janet Marie Shearer to Linian Properties, LLC; $11,000.



Green Township



947 Township Road 2466, Perrysville; Howard D. Miller and Kendra G. Miller to Keith E. Wise and Gina B. Wise; 40.0 acres; $775,000.



99.103 acres on County Road 817, Perrysville; Barron, Ltd to Alan L. Miller and Lois M. Miller; $539,000.



914 Ohio 39, Perrysville; 3Smiths, Inc to Mohican River Canoe Livery, Inc.; 9.665 acres; $200,000.



592 Township Road 2474, Loudonville; Kenneth M. Flenner to Chad Callahan and Tiffany Callahan; 1.45 acres; $158,000.



Hanover Township



229 N. Union St., Loudonville; Gardner Rental Homes, LLC to Heidi Monica Plant; $100,000.



Jackson Township



1397 Brandy Lane, West Salem; Patrick L. Pummell to Donald Way and Sandra Way; $93,000.



Vacant Lot on Township Road 133, Polk; Judy Lipscomb to Roger W. Reed and Tanya M. Reed; 5.089 acres; $32,500.



Milton Township



1350 County Road 1356, Ashland; Raymond N. Keim & Amanda E. Keim to Gideon Miller, Paul Yoder and Rebecca Yoder; 1.38 acres; $90,000.



1199 Township Road 1253, Ashland; Kenneth W. Icenhour to Kenneth J. Icenhour and Darlene L. Icenhour; 2.50 acres; $35,000.



Montgomery Township



0.494 acres on County Road 1775, Ashland; Jeffery D. Messner and Jacqueline D. McCauley (co-trustees) to Brandon D. Campbell and Samantha J. Campbell; $6,500.



1212 Township Road 1175, Ashland; Robert L. Hochstetler and Evelyn L. Hochstetlor to William Chandler III; 0.475 acres; $82,000.



1106 Township Road 793, Thomas E. Gibbons, II to Luke Glunz and Lauren Glunz; 2.6515 acres; $228,000.



Orange Township



850 Township Road 851, Ashland; Larry Michael Stroub and Wendy J. Stroub to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp; 3.05 acres; $109,440.



Perry Township



1219 Ohio 89, Ashland; Nicholas L. Barnett and Lisa M. Barnett to Lakeview Loan Service, LLC; 1.227 acres; $60,734.



Ruggles Township



Vacant Lot on Ohio 60 and US 224, Greenwich; Robert E. Fleming and Barbara P. Fleming to HAW Properties, LTD; 0.38 acres; $2,000.



Sullivan Township



224 Township Road 150, Sullivan; Charles H. Frye and Nancy S. Hull to Sierra N. McAllister and Korey P. McAllister; 5.14 acres; $250,000.



734 US Highway 224, Nova; Douglas Roberts and Kathy Roberts to Farmers Saving Bank; 10.048 acres; $157,000.



526 US 224, Sullivan; Carl S. Schoen and Connie L. Schoen to Sum Beach Properties, LLC; $98,611.45.



Troy Township



914 US 224, Nova; William G. Nichols to Freedom Mortgage Corp.; $60,800.