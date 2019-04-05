City of Ashland



1175 Columbus Circle North, Ashland; Kimberly S. Kipp to John D. Lemaster; $158,000.



246 Lincoln Ave., Ashland; Tashona M. Chlam to Union Home Mortgage Corp.; $38,767.



815 Orange St., Ashland; Thomas E. Carson and Linda A. Carson to William J. Wentworth and Cassandra Wentworth; $30,600.



123 Glenwood Drive, Ashland; Weller Holdings, LLC to Cynthia F. Godfrey; $76,000.



134 Sloan Ave., Ashland; Jack L. Dovey and Patricia J. Dovey to Arrow Properties, Ltd.; $85,000.



302 Parkside Drive, Ashalnd; Sally K. Valentine (co-trustee) to Rhett A. Corbin; $120,000.



305 E. 3rd St., Ashland; Jerry F. Rice to Carrie Winkler; $30,000.



Green Township



429 N. Wood St., Loudonville; Suzanne L. Briggs by PSO to Brian Wade and Jennifer Wade; $42,800.



Jackson Township



5011 Maderia Drive, West Salem; Justin Simms (by Private Selling Officer) to Gary H. Fortney; $99,000.



Lake Towship



53B County Road 2575, Lakeville; Brendan B. Martin and Kayla Martin to Donald C. Hendershott; 1.358 acres; $90,000.



Montgomery Township



1570 County road 1575, Ashland; Jeremiah D. Betson to Robert Pickering; 0.5847 acres; $110,000.



Orange Township



849 Ohio 511, Ashland; Heidi Lynn Braden to Logan E. Matson; 1.5134 acres; $90,000.



Perry Township



1215 Ohio 89, Ashland; Brian L. Budd (by Private Selling Officer) to Gary H. Fortney; $110,100.



Troy Township



2 Ohio 511, Nova; Ronald E. Sink Jr. to Craig S. Wrobleski and Nicole M. Wrobleski; 10.365 and 25.97 acres; $519,000.